Historic Collinsville to Host Quilt Show and Tell with Interactive Activities on August 10th

Clarksville, TN – Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement in rural Montgomery County has announced its special “Second Saturday” event for the month of August. Quilt Show and Tell will be held on Saturday, August 10th, from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The Quilt Show and Tell event allows visitors to browse through the pioneer settlement and the Weakley House Museum to see both hand-stitched and machine-made quilts from utilitarian to show-quilt quality.

In addition to the site-wide quilt gallery, guests can try their hand at quilting by sewing a block onto a community quilt. Docents will be in the cabins, refreshments will be available to purchase, and other activities will be incorporated into the day, allowing participants to view the quilts and hear the stories connected to the artwork.

More information is available at www.historiccollinsville.com.

Historic Collinsville also welcomes those who want to bring their own new or antique quilt and share its story with guests. All types of quilts are welcome, whether crafted personally or purchased. Presenters may hang their quilts on provided clotheslines or on their own displays and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Event admission to Historic Collinsville is required, but no additional fees will be collected. Quilt sales are allowed, with sellers keeping all proceeds. Set-up begins at 9:30am, pack-up ends at 4:30pm, and quilt presenters may come and go anytime during the day. Reserve a spot by calling 931.551.2277.

In addition to special activities during the Quilt Show and Tell, visitors can tour the newly opened Weakley House Museum, which was the home of Historic Collinsville founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley. The home’s humble beginnings date back to 1905 as a tenant house on a family farm.

The Weakleys moved into the home in 1960 and began renovations that continued until the 1980s. The unique home contains the couple’s many collections and the stories that accompany them. Inside guests will find items that reflect the couple’s passion for antiques, hunting, quilts and more.

Second Saturdays at Historic Collinsville

New in 2024, visitors can enjoy special activities on “Second Saturdays” at Historic Collinsville every month throughout the season. Each event features a unique theme, from gardening and quilting to history and art.

Tentative Schedule (subject to change):

• August 10th: Quilt Show and Tell

• September 14th: Storytelling by Day and by Night

• October 12th: Create at Collinsville

• November 9th: Let’s Talk Turkey

• December 14th: An 1860s Christmas

Visiting Collinsville gives guests the opportunity for a self-paced, self-guided stroll through a re-creation of the past with an audio tour, along with guided tours of the Weakley House Museum, opened in 2024. The 40-acre, open-air property showcases pioneer life from 1840-1900 with 16 authentically furnished buildings.

See the earliest “first home” to the expansive Dogtrot House, a tobacco-drying house, smokehouse, church/schoolhouse, wildlife center, loom house, cobbler’s shop, teacher’s home and more. Picnic tables are located throughout the property, and a covered pavilion with tables and restrooms is also on site. A visitor center greets guests and offers period souvenirs.

Historic Collinsville’s season runs now through November 9th. The site is open Thursday – Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm; and Sundays, 1:00pm-4:00pm. Last admission at 3:00pm. Closed on Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. Regular admission is $12.00 for ages 13 and up; $6.00 for ages 3-12 and free to children under age 3. Military receive a $1.00 discount with a valid ID. Special event admission varies. The property is open other days and times for groups of six or more guided tours, camps, rentals, weddings, or special events.

More information about Historic Collinsville is available at www.historiccollinsville.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/historiccollinsville.

About Historic Collinsville

Historic Collinsville Pioneer Settlement was established to give children a hands-on experience outside of the classroom about life from the 1840s through the turn of the century. It has been open to the public since 1997, recreating the past with restored historical structures, each filled with authentic period furnishings that show a glimpse of life before and after the Civil War. The property is located at 4711 Weakley Road in Southside, 20 minutes south of downtown Clarksville. Montgomery County Government purchased Historic Collinsville from founders Glenn and JoAnn Weakley in 2018. The property is managed and marketed by Visit Clarksville.