Power and Grace Preparatory Academy Now Enrolling for the 2023-2024 School Year

Clarksville, TN – Power and Grace Preparatory Academy (PGPA) is excited to announce that enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year is now open. Located right here in Clarksville, Tennessee, PGPA is a private Christian school dedicated to fostering academic excellence and character development in a faith-based environment with grade levels Pre-K 4 through 8th grade.

Established in August 2016, PGPA has rapidly gained recognition for its commitment to providing a holistic education that prepares youth for life. Under the leadership of Principal Mrs. Katobwa Stallworth, the academy offers a unique mission of integrating rigorous academics with the teachings of Jesus Christ, emphasizing leadership and moral integrity.

Why Choose Power and Grace Preparatory Academy?

Exceptional Faculty: With a commendable 18:1 student-teacher ratio, our students receive personalized attention to help them thrive. Impressively, 90% of our faculty members hold advanced degrees, ensuring a high standard of education.

Comprehensive Curriculum: PGPA provides a well-rounded education with a focus on S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) learning. We also offer robust programs in social enrichment and physical education to develop well-balanced individuals.

Extended Care Programs: Understanding the needs of busy families, PGPA offers both before and after care services to support our students beyond regular school hours.

Inclusive Christian Environment: Power and Grace Preparatory Academy is not affiliated with any specific church denomination, making it an inclusive environment for all Christian faiths. We welcome families who seek a Christ-centered education for their children.

“We are more than just a school; we are a community dedicated to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit of each student,” said Principal Stallworth. “Our aim is to create leaders who are not only academically prepared but also possess the character and faith to make a positive impact on the world.”

Prospective families are encouraged to visit our campus to learn more about the unique opportunities available at PGPA. Enrollment spots are limited, so early application is advised.

For more information, please visit our website at www.powerandgraceacademy.org or contact our office at 931.919.2721.

But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness. Therefor I will boast all the more gladly of my weakness, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9 (ESV)