14th Annual Tour De Ville Thrills Clarksville with Diverse Local Musical Talent

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – The 14th Annual Tour De Ville musical event attracted many Clarksvillians and featured local musicians to multiple locations, such as the AndVinyl record shop.

Located in historic Downtown Clarksville, on Franklin Street, AndVinyl was the second location on the Tour’s list of venues. Here, TNinety, Caleb Lake, and Pibotto entertained the crowds who enthusiastically navigated between the Tour’s locations on their bicycles.

Great attendance meant that many had to listen from outside the record shop, as friends and family also supported our local musicians in person.

It all started on May 25th, a beautiful Saturday morning on Baker Street with Brandon Clark, Shoozy, Brady & the Bazookas, Sam Clay, Among The Enemy, Johnny Wolf, and Cryin Mary, and continued with music at AndVinyl, featuring TNinety, Caleb Lake, Pibotto, Oddly Amazing with Nero Vatra, Modern Primate, Fuzz Ripper, and Mass Hatred, Wicked Good Sandwiches had TB & The Fuzz, WaxHeart, Lillicat, and Boy Clothes, Harper Park featured Jay Ammo, Collin Isotti, Kai Jorgensen, and Ricky Pro, Evill Nash Brewing saw Sarah Faith, Still Moves, Kyle and Wes, Britt Dewey, Angel Island, and Captain Molasses take the stage.

And the event concluded with performances at Revel House Pub & Eatery by Sadie Fine, Moonpuppy & The Junebug, Bees Got Soul, Philomuse, and the Toxic Patterns.

Those who made it to the end of the day enjoyed the HEY MAN Afterparty with music from Xanthi, Jungle Fever, Really Bad Ppl, and Rai Mannings.

Cody Parson, a local musician and one of the event’s organizers said that “this year’s De Ville brought a lot of new faces, more so than any year. I think that really speaks volumes about the lasting impact and impression an active local music scene has on the community.” As a music promoter and artist, Parson teamed up with Stephen Mason in 2010, to bring this event on wheels to life in Clarksville.

Photo Gallery