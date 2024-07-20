Clarksville City Councilman Wallace Redd Endorses Aron Maberry for State Representative

Clarksville, TN – I am writing this letter to express my enthusiastic endorsement of Aron Maberry for State Representative for District 68.

As a City Councilman, former County Commissioner, former City Mayor Pro-tem, and former member of the Republican Party State Executive Committee, I have had the honor of serving our community in various capacities and have always been committed to promoting conservative values and principles. Aron Maberry embodies these same values and is uniquely qualified to represent us in the State Legislature.

I have had the privilege of watching the impact Aron made during the challenging times following the devastating tornado that struck our community this past December. Aron’s leadership, dedication, and tireless efforts in the tornado relief operations were instrumental in the volunteer efforts in our community’s recovery.

He demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the people of Clarksville-Montgomery County, ensuring that our community received immediate support and resources to help those in need. His actions during that period are a testament to his capability and compassion as a leader.

I have been a vanguard in the fight against unnecessary taxes and tax increases throughout my tenure as a City Councilman and County Commissioner. I have always believed in fiscal responsibility and the importance of allowing our citizens to keep more of their hard-earned money. I am confident that Aron Maberry will carry on this same conservative tradition. His commitment to fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, School Choice, border security, and public safety aligns perfectly with the values we hold dear.

Aron’s dedication to protecting Second Amendment rights and ensuring public safety further solidifies my belief that he is the right person to represent us in the State Legislature. His vision for a prosperous and secure future for Clarksville-Montgomery County resonates with the aspirations of our community.

In conclusion, I strongly endorse Aron Maberry for State Representative for District 68. I am confident that he will serve our community with integrity, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to conservative values. I urge all residents of District 68 to support Aron Maberry in his campaign, as he will undoubtedly be a strong and effective advocate and leader for our community.

Sincerely,

Wallace Redd

City Council Ward 4

Clarksville, TN