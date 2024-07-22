Montgomery County Commissioner Joshua Beal Praises Joe Smith’s Commitment, Endorses Him for State Representative District 68

Clarksville, TN – I endorse fellow county commissioner Joe Smith for state representative in District 68 with great pride and enthusiasm. Having proudly served alongside Joe since 2018, I have seen firsthand his tenacity, unwavering dedication, and tireless commitment to our community.

Born and raised right here in Montgomery County, Joe’s roots run deep. He’s not just a public servant; he has a distinguished record as a veteran who has defended our freedoms, a former firefighter and Emergency Medical Responder who has rushed into danger to save lives, and this exemplifies his lifelong dedication to public service and safety. His background in these critical roles has given him an intimate understanding of the challenges and needs of our veterans and first responders.

In addition to his public service, Joe is a successful small business owner who understands the importance of supporting our local economy and creating jobs for our residents. His firsthand understanding of the struggles and triumphs that come with running a business equips him with the knowledge and insight necessary to advocate for our local economy effectively.

In contrast to candidates who rely on endorsements from Nashville, Joe has earned the trust and respect of local leaders who actually know what’s best for Montgomery County. Joe has consistently stood against policies that would undermine our values and freedoms, such as the previously proposed school voucher bill and red flag laws. Joe actually supports school choice, just not at the expense of our public schools. We need State Representativeswho will stand up for our values and actually fight for our community, one who will easily bend to the will of outside influences.

Joe’s diverse experience and steadfast dedication to our community makes him the ideal candidate for State Representative. He embodies the spirit and resilience of our community, and I have no doubt he will represent and protect our Constitutional rights with integrity and strength. Joe Smith is the champion District 68 needs – a leader who listens, understands, and actually takes action.

Join me in supporting Joe Smith for State Representative District 68.

Joshua Beal

Montgomery County Commissioner, District 14