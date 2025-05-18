Marsha Blackburn Report: Securing a Brighter Future for our Children

Washington, D.C. – Big Tech companies repeatedly choose profit over principle by selling America’s children as the product on their platforms. These companies have knowingly pushed children to harmful material promoting suicide, eating disorders, lethal drugs, sexual exploitation, human trafficking, and on and on.

This week, I reintroduced the Kids Online Safety Act to provide young people and parents with the tools, safeguards, and transparency they need to protect against online harms. I also spoke on the Senate floor about how Big Tech must be held accountable. KOSA is just common sense.

Parents know that there are just as many dangers lurking online as in the real world, which is why 86 percent of Americans support KOSA. We have a generational opportunity to secure a brighter and safer future for children across the country whose lives depend on our ability to act. The time to pass KOSA is now.

Weekly Rundown

On Tuesday night, I held a tele-town hall where I heard from hardworking Tennesseans who are so excited about President Trump’s work to usher in the Golden Age of America. Among many victories for the American people, the Trump administration has allowed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to do its job again, and, alongside the Tennessee Highway Patrol, they arrested nearly 200 illegal aliens in Nashville, including gang members and rapists. President Donald J. Trump is making our communities safer, and I’m fighting in the Senate to get a Big Beautiful Bill across the finish line to implement the America First agenda.

This week, I wrote a letter to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, raising concerns about the Biden administration’s IRS pass-through compliance unit, which was motivated by ideology over principles of sound tax administration and targets main street businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they often lack the resources to navigate these audits brought by the Biden-era pass-through compliance unit. Read more here.

As global competition accelerates when it comes to quantum information science and technology, the United States cannot afford to fall behind to adversaries like Communist China. I introduced the Quantum Leadership in Emerging Applications and Policy (LEAP) Act to ensure the United States remains the world leader in quantum by establishing a legislative commission to tackle the issues facing American ingenuity. We can’t let the Chinese Communist Party take the lead. Read more here.

The Chinese Communist Party has operated secret surveillance centers across the United States, setting up shop to threaten our communities and our national security. This week, I introduced the Countering Chinese Espionage Reporting Act, which would ensure that we know the full extent of the U.S. Department of Justice’s efforts to counter threats to U.S. national security. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

Passengers shouldn’t have to sacrifice their right to privacy the moment they step into a rideshare vehicle, and they deserve to know if they are being recorded. Last week, I introduced the Safe and Private Rides Act, which would require transportation network companies to notify passengers when their driver has a video recording device in the car and give passengers the opportunity to opt out of riding with a driver with a dashcam, preventing rideshare drivers from violating passengers’ privacy. Read more here.

When it comes to health care, one of the biggest issues Tennesseans face is access to affordable care. The rising costs of prescription drugs are unsustainable. This is why President Trump took executive action last month directing his administration to evaluate how pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, increase costs and limit choices for patients. Read more in my weekly column here.