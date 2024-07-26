Montgomery County Tax Relief: Seniors Can Freeze Property Taxes for 2024

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office will accept tax freeze applications through the April 5th, 2025 deadline. This year, Montgomery County Commissioners approved an increased income limit of $60,000 per household.

To be considered for the program, supporting documents must be submitted before the deadline date, and applicants must be at least 65 years old by December 31st, 2024.

The County Trustee’s Office administers the tax freeze program on their principal place of residence to help homeowners 65 and older who have a combined total 2023 annual household income limit of $60,000. Under the program, qualifying homeowners can “freeze” the tax due on their property at the amount on the year they qualify, even if the tax rate or appraisal increases at a later date.

Annual income from all sources shall include but is not limited to social security payments after the Medicare deduction, social security disability, supplemental security income, retirement, and pension benefits after the deduction of health care insurance premiums, veteran’s benefits, worker’s compensation, unemployment compensation, salaries and wages, alimony, total interest, and total dividends.

“We are one of 27 counties in Tennessee that participate in the tax freeze program. It is an honor to serve our residents and help keep home ownership affordable for our seniors,” said Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins.

The Trustee’s Office is located at 350 Pageant Lane in Suite 101-B. To see available services, including paying taxes online through the County Trustee office, visit mcgtn.org or call 931.648.5717 with questions.