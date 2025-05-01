Governors Student-Athletes Honored in APSU’s Inaugural Chi Alpha Sigma Ceremony

Clarksville, TN – During the fall semester, Austin Peay State University Athletics became a member of Chi Alpha Sigma, the nation’s first and only honor society for four-year collegiate student-athletes. On Monday, the athletics department celebrated the induction of its inaugural class during a special ceremony honoring academic excellence among Governors student-athletes.

Chi Alpha Sigma recognizes student-athletes who have reached junior academic standing or higher after at least four full-time semesters, are actively competing in their sport, and have achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher.

Austin Peay State University’s first Chi Alpha Sigma class includes 56 student-athletes representing all 16 varsity sports, reflecting the department’s deep commitment to academic achievement across all programs.

“This milestone speaks volumes about the caliber of student-athletes at Austin Peay State University,” said APSU Associate Director of Athletics Student-Athlete Success and Strategic Initiatives Dr. Kristal McGreggor. “These individuals represent the best of what it means to be a Governor – excelling in the classroom, on the field, and in the community. We are incredibly proud to recognize their dedication.

“Being inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma means a lot,” said senior women’s basketball player Anala Nelson, who was among the student-athletes being honored. “It shows that all the late nights, early mornings, and sacrifices were worth it. It’s not always easy to balance school and sports, but this recognition makes it even more rewarding.

APSU Vice President and Athletics Director Gerald Harrison tied the honor to the department’s core philosophy: “This is what the Total Gov Concept is all about—developing well-rounded individuals who strive for greatness in every area of their lives. This inaugural class sets a high standard and serves as an inspiration for all of us.”

The Chi Alpha Sigma induction reinforces Austin Peay State University Athletics’ unwavering commitment to holistic student-athlete development and academic success.