Clarksville Police Seek Help Identifying Vehicle Burglary Suspect Caught on Camera

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred on April 28th, 2025, at approximately 3:45am at a residence on Timberdale Drive.

Surveillance video captured an image of the suspect, who was seen carrying a scooter at the time of the incident.

The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize him based on his clothing or the scooter.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Kilby at 931.648.0656, ext. 5651.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.