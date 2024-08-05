91 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 5, 2024
Tap House 57 Hosts Dog Days of Summer with Humane Society and Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Tony Centonze
Holly and Tom Roussell, Mikaela Lambert and Samantha Knight
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Tap House 57 recently hosted Dog Days of Summer in conjunction with the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County and Mikaela’s Mutt Motel.

Mikaela Lambert said, “We’re chipping 120 dogs today, 60 here and then 60 at Bahama Buck’s later today. When dogs are lost or stolen they can get scanned and the chip will assure that they are returned to their rightful owner, and not sent to a shelter. We want to keep dogs safe and with their owners.”

CMC Humane Society’s Amy Shaver said. “We want to thank Tap House 57 for hosting today’s event. We’re selling $5.00 bandannas, with all proceeds going to our Spay it Forward program. We’re also collecting yellow Pedigree brand dry dog food, that will be going to Animal Control. Mikaela’s Mutt Motel is offering free micro-chipping, and that’s something that costs about $70.00 at local veterinary clinics.

For more information, go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org

