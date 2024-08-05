Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council Celebrates Grand Opening of Youth Academy Industrial Park Childcare Facility

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) in coordination with the Clarksville Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB), the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, and Montgomery County, proudly celebrated the grand opening of The Youth Academy Industrial Park Childcare Facility located off Exit 8 and International Boulevard in the South Industrial Park on Thursday, August 1st.

This is the third Youth Academy location in the community and will provide a total of 800 full-time childcare slots, with 200 slots available beginning August 5th when the center opens its doors. The new facility will serve both the industrial park workforce and the growing need of local families with full-service amenities, including extended care hours, school transportation, and two swimming pools, and offer reduced rate childcare slots for 400 full-time Industrial Park Partners or military-affiliated families.

“Providing quality childcare that addresses the specific needs of our expanding industries and local military families is essential to supporting a strong workforce in Clarksville Montgomery County.” – Josh Ward, IDB Executive Director.

About the Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council

The Clarksville Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is organized to develop, direct, and maintain economic development strategies to further and advance the general welfare and economic prosperity of Clarksville Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

The EDC has been jointly organized by the Industrial Development Board for Clarksville Montgomery County, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Clarksville (Convention and Visitors Bureau). The organization actively works to bring new industries to Clarksville, support existing businesses, and maintain our high standards of living with arts, entertainment, and hospitality.

The EDC quarterly meetings are open to the public, and notice is posted at the Economic Development Council office, City Hall, and the Montgomery County Courts Complex, and online at clarksvillepartnership.com/contactus/meetings.