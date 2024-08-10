Liberty Park Hosts Clarksville’s Annual Independence Day Celebration with Southern Avenue Headlining

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s annual Independence Day Celebration took place at Liberty Park on July 3rd, featuring music from the Madison Street Festival Singers, an acoustic set by Ray Landrum, local-favorite Cody Parson and the Heavy Change, and the evening’s headliner Southern Avenue from Memphis.

“Southern Avenue does a lot of high-energy music, and we’re so excited to have them with us tonight,” Clarksville Parks & Recreation’s Event Planning Specialist Amanda Pitt said. “Maggie Houts is in charge of tonight’s event, and she always does a great job. We get between 5,000 and 7,000 people each year, but I don’t know if that many will brave the heat tonight.

“The fireworks display will run from 9:10pm – 9:30pm, and we have help from P&R staff, CPD, City Hall Security, EMS, and CFR. It really is an all-hands-on-deck situation. Mayor Joe Pitts will be here. Cynthia Pitts will do the invocation. And we have the 101st Airborne Division Honor Guard posting the colors

In addition to the music at this year’s event, everyone had access to face painters, inflatables, more than a dozen food trucks, and beverages from Star Spangled Brewery.

Photo Gallery