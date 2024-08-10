Nashville Elite Giants stomp Indianapolis Indians, 3-0

Nashville, TN – The day after being held scoreless by their opponent, the Nashville Elite Giants (59-53, 21-16) returned the favor with a 3-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians (51-58, 18-18) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

It only took one pitch for Nashville to take the lead. Leading off the bottom of the first, Isaac Collins was ready for a Thomas Harrington (0-2) fastball and did not miss it, crushing the pitch over the right field wall to make it 1-0.

It stayed a one-run game through four innings before Nashville’s second homer of the night, another solo blast. Francisco Mejía blasted a hanging curveball off Harrington into The Band Box to make it a 2-0 game in the fifth.

The early run support came in conjunction with stellar pitching from the Elite Giants staff. Carlos Rodriguez (7-7) had the Indians guessing throughout the night. The Brewers No. 7 prospect (MLB Pipeline) struck out a handful in 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with two walks. He got some help from his defense, including a spectacular diving catch from Collins to finish the fourth inning in the quality start.

After Rodriguez’s exit, Bryan Hudson got out of a jam in the seventh inning. The rehabbing Brewers left-hander walked one and allowed a hit but managed to escape a bases-loaded spot in the top of the seventh. Aaron Ashby retired the side in the eighth in order, then Ryan Middendorf (S, 6) erased two runners in the ninth with a double play ball, then got Jason Delay to ground out and pick up the save.

Nashville found production throughout the lineup in the win. Noah Campbell added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for an insurance run. Chris Roller also reached twice with a walk and double. Collins found his way on base three times with a home run, single and walk.

Mitch White (2-3, 6.95) will make his first start of the season in the series finale tomorrow night. He’ll face Indianapolis’ Aaron Shortridge (1-1, 5.06). The first pitch is set for 6:05pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

Carlos Rodriguez (6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) added his sixth quality start in the win. Since being optioned from Milwaukee on June 25, the Nicaraguan is 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA (32.0 IP/14 ER) in seven appearances (5 starts) with Nashville.

Aaron Ashby (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) logged his first scoreless appearance since tossing 7.0 scoreless innings on May 31st at Memphis.

Rodriguez’s quality start was the Sounds’ first since Chad Patrick had a quality start on July 11th vs. Iowa (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K).

Isaac Collins’ leadoff home run was the first by a Nashville batter since Tyler Black on June 5th vs. Louisville.

