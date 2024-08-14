Govs Go Abroad: Austin Peay State University senior Aidan Milam

Clarksville, TN – For Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Aidan Milam, a summer research trip to the Czech Republic proved to be more than academic – it transformed his career aspirations and broadened his cultural horizons.

Milam, a chemistry major, joined the International Research Experience for Students (IRES) program, conducting cutting-edge research abroad. His project focused on chalcogenide glass, a type of glass that forms when specific elements are heated, and the effects of increased content of a base made of germanium and selenium, blending chemistry and physics.

“It was a professional setting, which gave me insight into actual chemists’ careers, working in a small team,” Milam said. “We were under three people with their own specializations. They could give us information, help our project and run tests.”

This experience provided him with a realistic preview of life as a research scientist, with access to advanced instruments and equipment not typically available to undergraduate students.

Milam was also surprised by the collaborative work environment the professional chemists created. He found himself treated more like a colleague than someone in a traditional mentoring relationship, and this dynamic gave him a taste of being part of a research team in the real world.

Overcoming Challenges

While Milam’s experience was overwhelmingly positive, it wasn’t without an extra layer of complexity, especially since he was conducting research in a new environment.

“I had to get used to the cultural barrier and language difference,” he said. “Communicating something as complex as what we were doing wasn’t easy, even though the people we worked with spoke great English.”

However, these challenges were valuable learning experiences that helped Milam develop communication skills and adapt to diverse international teams – important abilities in today’s globalized scientific community.

As Milam delved into his research, he also made unexpected discoveries about scientific work itself.

“Many methods were simple and repetitive rather than complex and time-consuming,” he said. “I was surprised at how simple they were to perform and get good results.”

Shaping Career Aspirations

Milam’s experience with the IRES program demystified the research process, gave him confidence as a budding scientist and profoundly impacted his career aspirations.

“It pushed me more toward working in a research field,” he said. “I’m glad I experienced it and pushed myself more toward private research rather than academia.”

The interdisciplinary nature of his project helped also Milam refine his academic interests.

“My topic was more physics than chemistry, and that made me realize I’m more interested in chemistry than physics,” he said.

Milam found that his experience at Austin Peay prepared him well for international research in both fields, underscoring the quality and relevance of the university’s science programs.



“I worked with instruments similar to what we have in the labs at Austin Peay and used the same spectroscopic techniques,” he said.

A Unique Opportunity

While the primary focus of the trip was research, Milam also had the opportunity to explore Central Europe’s rich cultural heritage. The historical significance of the cities he visited left a lasting impression.

“I really enjoyed the train travel and visiting different cities,” he said. “We went to Brno, Vienna, Prague, and Dresden. We could walk around in Old Town Prague, see the historic buildings, and get a sense of the city’s history. You could feel like a part of history standing there.”

The program’s structure impressed Milam with its efficiency and organization, allowing participants to balance their research with cultural experiences.

“We’d come in, and they’d have everything mapped out for our whole day,” he said. “It was amazingly well-structured.”

Looking to the Future

For Milam, the IRES program was transformative, combining professional development, cultural immersion, and personal growth.

As he returns to Austin Peay State University to complete his studies, Milam brings advanced research skills, international experience, and a clearer vision of his future in science. His story exemplifies the power of international research experiences and showcases the university’s commitment to preparing students for success in a globalized world.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation International Research for Students (IRES) grant (Project No. NSF OISE-2106457).