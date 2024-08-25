BBB, FTC Urge Caution After Asbury Automotive Accused of Fraudulent Fee Charges

Nashville, TN – In a significant enforcement action, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused three Texas-based car dealerships owned by Asbury Automotive of engaging in illegal practices that unfairly burdened car buyers with undisclosed fees and add-ons.

According to the FTC, up to 75% of Asbury Automotive’s customers reported being charged for additional products and services that were either added to their contracts without their knowledge or falsely presented as mandatory.