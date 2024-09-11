Austin Peay State University Soccer Hosts Southern Indiana in Final Tune-Up Before Conference Play at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Southern Indiana in the nonconference finale on Thursday at 6:00pm at Morgan Brothers Field.

The Governors (2-3-1) are coming off a 2-1 loss against Ball State last Thursday, in which Alec Baumgardt knocked in her third goal of the season and 13th of her career – best for 10th all-time in program history.

The senior midfielder currently leads the ASUN in shots (24), while tied for third in goals, and fourth in shots on goal (eight).

In addition to Baumgardt’s offensive output, Ellie Dreas also has found the back of the net multiple times this season and knocked in her second and most recent score against UT Martin, August 25th.

Baumgardt and the APSU Govs will look to end a three-match losing streak against a Southern Indiana (0-6-1) team looking for its first win of the season.

Defensively, the Govs have been led in the net by sophomore goalkeeper Lauryn Berry. Through her first six games as a full-time starter, Berry ranks second in the ASUN in saves (31) and fourth in save percentage (.738).

Southern Indiana enters Thursday’s match losers of five-straight, including a 2-0 loss against Miami (OH), Sunday. Despite being winless, three of the Eagles’ matches have been decided by a single goal.

What to Know

Austin Peay State University looks to finish nonconference play with a .500 record for the first time since 2018 when it went 5-2 in out-of-conference games.

The Governors look to earn their first win against USI in the second meeting between the two teams. Southern Indiana won the inaugural matchup, 3-0, last season in Evansville.

Alec Baumgardt leads Austin Peay State Imoversotu and is tied for third in the ASUN with three goals following her 46th-minute score against Ball State in the Govs’ last outing.

Baumgardt needs just two points to match her best point-total as a Gov, which came during her freshman season in which she scored three goals and tallied as many assists to earn First Team All-OVC and All-OVC Newcomer honors.

Lauryn Berry has been APSU’s lone goalkeeper this season, playing all 540 minutes thus far. She has tallied 31 saves and garners a .738 save percentage entering the nonconference finale.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

The Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team will have Sunday off to prepare for their first ASUN Conference match of the season, where they’ll travel to the Bluegrass State for a September 19th 6:00pm contest against Bellarmine in Louisville, Kentucky.