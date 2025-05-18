Nashville Sounds Rally Late But Fall Short in 10–6 Loss to Memphis Redbirds

Memphis, TN – The Nashville Sounds fell 10-6 in the series finale at Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 10-0, The Sounds scored the final six runs of the game. Bobby Dalbec and Jorge Alfaro each homered, while Dalbec finished with three RBI and the only multi-hit performance for the Sounds. – The Nashville Sounds fell 10-6 in the series finale at Memphis Redbirds on Sunday afternoon. Trailing 10-0, The Sounds scored the final six runs of the game. Bobby Dalbec and Jorge Alfaro each homered, while Dalbec finished with three RBI and the only multi-hit performance for the Sounds.

RHP Deivi Garcia got the start on the mound for Nashville and worked into the fifth inning. Memphis scored a run in the third, two in the fourth, and then stormed in front with a seven-run fifth, including six hits and a Nashville error to take a 10-0 lead.

Dalbec put the Sounds on the board with his sixth-inning two-run home run and Alfaro followed it with a solo shot two batters later to give the Sounds their first runs of the game. Dalbec made it a multi-hit game and three RBI performance with a RBI single in the eighth to score Jimmy Herron who led off the inning with a double. Raynel Delgado collected a RBI in the inning with a single to score Dalbec as the Sounds cut the deficit in half to make it 10-5.

Freddy Zamora extended his on-base streak with a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning. After being forced off the bases, Oliver Dunn drove home Jimmy Herron with a two-out RBI double to make it 10-6.

The Sounds will now return to First Horizon Park for the start of a six-game series against the Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders for the first ever series between the two clubs. Nashville last hosted a Yankees affiliate in 1991 when the Columbus Clippers visited Greer Stadium.

First pitch of the final homestand in May is scheduled for 6:35pm Tuesday, May 20th.