Austin State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings on September 20th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 416 College Street on campus on September 20th, 2024.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, Executive Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. ?Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session.

The full board will meet at 10:00am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via YouTube . Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website .