Education

Austin State University Board of Trustees to hold quarterly meetings on September 20th

By News Staff
The Austin Peay State University Campus. (APSU)

Austin Peay State University - APSUClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees will host its quarterly meetings at 416 College Street on campus on September 20th, 2024.

The day will begin with the board’s Academic Affairs Committee meeting at 8:15am, followed by the Student Affairs Committee, Business and Finance Committee, Executive Committee, and Audit Committee meetings consecutively thereafter. ?Following its agenda, the Audit Committee will adjourn for a non-public executive session. 

The full board will meet at 10:00am or after the Audit Committee’s executive session, whichever is later.

Meetings (except as noted) are open to the public and can also be viewed via YouTube. Agendas will be posted in advance on the APSU Board of Trustees website.

Members of the public who wish to appear before the Austin Peay State University Board of Trustees to comment on a topic on the agenda will need to email their name and the agenda topic to the secretary of the board at trustees@apsu.edu at least 72 hours in advance of the meeting and adhere to APSU Policy 1:010.

