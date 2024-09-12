Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis holds APSU Fall Tournament to Kicks Off 2024 Fall Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins its 2024 fall season as it hosts the APSU Fall Tournament, September 13th-15th, 2024, at the Michael O. Buchanon Park Indoor Tennis Facility and the Governors Tennis Courts.

Friday’s matches will be played in Bowling Green, Kentucky, due to inclement weather. Due to the expected weather in the area during the weekend, Saturday’s match location will be determined on Friday evening.

Austin Peay State University is hosting Western Kentucky, Murray State, Cumberland, and Alabama A&M in the three-day event.

Austin Peay State University takes on Western Kentucky and Alabama A&M Friday at noon and 6:00pm, respectively, in Bowling Green.

Saturday, Austin Peay State University takes on Cumberland at 9:30am and Murray State at 2:30pm. The Govs will play Cumberland and Murray State starting at 3:00pm if the matches are moved.

The APSU Govs take on Alabama A&M on Sunday at 9:30am at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay State University returns seven of its eight members from last year’s roster. The Governors added freshmen in Elena Thiel and Alice Bolton .

The Governors made it to the 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship Semifinals in April, falling 4-1 to Stetson.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads Conway, Arkansas for the UCA Fall Tournament, September 27th-28th. The APSU Govs also have the potential to get into the International Tennis Association Women’s All-American Tournament, September 27th-29th, in Cary, North Carolina.