Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates with 5 Singles and 3 Doubles Wins at APSU Fall Invitational

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned five singles and three doubles wins against Western Kentucky, and five singles win against Alabama A&M on the first day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday.

The Governors began with matches against Western Kentucky. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov started the APSU Govs’ day with a 6-4 win over Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada on court one. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana took a 7-5 win on court two over Mia Miranda and Emily Schut. Rounding out the doubles wins were Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns, with a 6-2 win on court three over Sunskrithi Damera and Rachel Hermanova.

In singles matches, Fontana defeated Zedada, 7-5, 6-4 on the third court. Bohlen took a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win on court four. Cheng defeated Chitatti, 6-1, 6-7(9), 10-8 on court five, and Bruns defeated Elizabeth Sobieski, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on court six.

The Govs wrapped up the first day of the tournament with four singles wins by Baranov, Fontana, Bohlen, and Bruns against Alabama A&M on courts two through five.

The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow as the Govs take on Cumberland and Murray State in Bowling Green.

Results Against WKU

Doubles

Singles

Results Against Alabama A&M

Singles