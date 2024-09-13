Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates with 5 Singles and 3 Doubles Wins at APSU Fall Invitational

Bowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned five singles and three doubles wins against Western Kentucky, and five singles win against Alabama A&M on the first day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday.
The Governors began with matches against Western Kentucky. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov started the APSU Govs’ day with a 6-4 win over Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada on court one. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana took a 7-5 win on court two over Mia Miranda and Emily Schut. Rounding out the doubles wins were Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns, with a 6-2 win on court three over Sunskrithi Damera and Rachel Hermanova.
In singles matches, Fontana defeated Zedada, 7-5, 6-4 on the third court. Bohlen took a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win on court four. Cheng defeated Chitatti, 6-1, 6-7(9), 10-8 on court five, and Bruns defeated Elizabeth Sobieski, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on court six.
The Govs wrapped up the first day of the tournament with four singles wins by Baranov, Fontana, Bohlen, and Bruns against Alabama A&M on courts two through five.
The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow as the Govs take on Cumberland and Murray State in Bowling Green.
Results Against WKU
Doubles
- Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov def. Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada, 6-4
- Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana def. Mia Miranda and Emily Schut, 7-5
- Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns def. Sunskrithi Damera and Rachel Hermanova, 6-2
- Carolina Chitatti and Elizabeth Sobieski def. Elena Thiel and Alice Bolton, 7-5
Singles
- Rachel Hermanova def. Denise Torrealba, 6-4, 2-6, 10-5
- Sofia Blanco def. Sophia Baranov, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8
- Asia Fontana def. Mariana Zegada, 7-5, 6-4
- Luca Bohlen def. Emily Schut, 6-2, 7-6 (2)
- Yu-Hua Cheng def. Carolina Chitatti, 6-1, 6-7 (9), 10-8
- Pauline Bruns def. Elizabeth Sobieski, 7-6 (5), 6-2
- Sunskrithi Damera def. Elena Thiel, 2-6, 6-1, 12-10
- Mia Miranda def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-0, 6-1
Results Against Alabama A&M
Singles
- Denise Torrealba and Ntokozo Zungu, 6-1, 6-2
- Sophia Baranov def. Alicia Owegi, 6-0, 6-0
- Asia Fontana def. Gabrielle Henderson, 6-1, 6-1
- Luca Bohlen def. V. Talaki, 6-0, 6-0
- Pauline Bruns def. Hannah Nagpali, 6-1, 6-1
- Elena Thiel and Sofia Sotelo Raya unfinished at 6-4
- Ayden Kujawa and N. Blanics unfinished