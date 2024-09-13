69.2 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates with 5 Singles and 3 Doubles Wins at APSU Fall Invitational

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis Team Shines with 13 Wins to Open APSU Fall Invitational. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisBowling Green, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned five singles and three doubles wins against Western Kentucky, and five singles win against Alabama A&M on the first day of the APSU Fall Tournament, Friday.

The Governors began with matches against Western Kentucky. Denise Torrealba and Sophia Baranov started the APSU Govs’ day with a 6-4 win over Sofia Blanco and Mariana Zegada on court one. Yu-Hua Cheng and Asia Fontana took a 7-5 win on court two over Mia Miranda and Emily Schut. Rounding out the doubles wins were Luca Bohlen and Pauline Bruns, with a 6-2 win on court three over Sunskrithi Damera and Rachel Hermanova. 

In singles matches, Fontana defeated Zedada, 7-5, 6-4 on the third court. Bohlen took a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win on court four. Cheng defeated Chitatti, 6-1, 6-7(9), 10-8 on court five, and Bruns defeated Elizabeth Sobieski, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on court six. 

The Govs wrapped up the first day of the tournament with four singles wins by Baranov, Fontana, Bohlen, and Bruns against Alabama A&M on courts two through five.

The APSU Fall Invitational continues tomorrow as the Govs take on Cumberland and Murray State in Bowling Green. 

Results Against WKU

Doubles

Singles

Results Against Alabama A&M

Singles

