Clarksville Police Seek Fraud Suspect After $160,000 Scam

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Fraud case that began on June 14th, 2024, and continued until August 28th, 2024, when the victim finally contacted the Clarksville Police Department to file a report.

The victim stated that she was contacted by someone claiming to be from Amazon, alleging that there was fraudulent activity on her account.

She was then transferred, by the caller, to what she believed to be her bank. After speaking with the bank, she was then transferred to someone claiming to be from the Federal Trade Commission.

The victim was informed that she was under investigation and needed to secure her money. She met a male of Indian descent at Walmart, 2315 Madison Street on August 9th, 2024, and gave him $50,000 cash. She met him again on August 16th and gave him another $60,000. The victim also transferred another $50,000 in Bitcoin to the suspect on two separate occasions.

Detectives were able to obtain a photograph of the suspect who scammed the victim out of $160,000. CPD is asking anyone who might be able to identify him to call 911 immediately or contact Crime Stoppers. See attached photo.

The Clarksville Police Department wants to emphasize the importance of not providing personal information over the phone unless it is a business transaction that you have initiated. If you are confronted by someone on the phone, and they are asking you to pay money, hang up and contact local law enforcement.

Scammers use a practice called “Caller ID spoofing,” which is the practice of falsifying information about an incoming call on the receiver’s caller ID display. In some instances, the number that appears on the caller ID is the Clarksville Police Department’s phone number, 931.648.0656, or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s phone number, 931.648.0611. The scammer also gave the name of an actual person who has worked for or is currently employed with CPD or MCSO.

It is important to reiterate that at no time will anyone from a law enforcement agency request that you make a payment in cash, over the phone, or load money onto a prepaid card (Apple gift card, Green Dot card, etc) to take care of an outstanding warrant. This is a common tactic used by scammers, and we urge the public to remain cautious and informed.

The Federal Trade Commission Consumer Advice website states that:

Never move or transfer your money to “protect it.” Your money is fine where it is, no matter what they say or how urgently they say it.

Worried? Call your real bank, broker, or investment advisor. Use the number you find on your account statements. Don’t use the number the caller gives you. That’ll take you to the scammer.

https://consumer.ftc.gov/consumer-alerts/2024/03/did-someone-send-you-bitcoin-atm-its-scam

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective Alquzqeeni at 931.648.0656, ext. 5366.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.