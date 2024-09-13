APSU Volleyball Gears Up for Lindenwood Invitational

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team continues its road match stretch at the Lindenwood Invitational September 14th in St. Charles, Missouri.

The APSU Govs open the tournament with an 11:00am match against Southern Illinois followed by a 4:00pm match against host Lindenwood.

Austin Peay (1-5) enters Saturday’s matches after competing in Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Bash last weekend in Murfreesboro. Tayler Baron was named to the All-Tournament Team for her 44 digs over three matches, with a high of 18 against Southeast Missouri. Anna Rita had a .667 attack percentage against MTSU, with seven kills on nine attempts.

Through The Rotation

Defensive specialist Kalliann Cook enters her sophomore season after a successful freshman campaign. Cook’s 17 service aces and 266 digs ranked second on the team while her 61 assists ranked third.

Outside hitter, Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 kills at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas on November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.

Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the APSU Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State, September 1st.

Sarah Carnathan leads the Govs with 47 kills. Her three service aces and 8.0 blocks rank fifth.

Maggie Duyos and Kayleigh Ryan’s 73 assists rank first on the squad. Duyos is also first with six service aces.

Tayler Baron’s 84 digs, four service aces, and 16 assists rank first and third, respectively.

Payton Deidesheimer is first on the team with 18.0 blocks.

Supporting Items

Tayler Baron was named to the Blue Raider Bash All-Tournament Team for her performance last weekend in Murfreesboro, including 44 digs.

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis, September 15th, in a four set decision.

Austin Peay State University is 6-8 against Missouri Valley opponents and 116-68 against OVC opponents.

Inside The Series

Southern Illinois

Series: Southern Illinois leads, 2-1

Last Meeting: The Salukis won, 3-0, at the Memphis Invitational, August 25th, 2012.

Lindenwood

Series: Govs lead, 1-0

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated Lindenwood, 3-0, at the Lindenwood Invitational, September 23rd, 2023.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team heads to the WKU Invitational where they play Eastern Illinois, Arkansas State, and host Western Kentucky, September 20th-21st, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.