APSU Volleyball Concludes Nonconference Play at Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team wraps up its nonconference season at the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic hosted by Western Kentucky, September 20th-21st, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (1-7) enters the weekend after the Lindenwood Invitational, September 14th. Payton Deidesheimer was named to the Lindenwood Invitational All-Tournament Team for her 24 kills over two matches. She had two blocks against Southern Illinois, September 14th.

Austin Peay State University faces Eastern Illinois on Friday at 1:00pm and Arkansas State at 5:00pm, Friday, and Western Kentucky on Saturday at 1:30pm.

The APSU Govs are 22-16 all-time against Eastern Illinois, with the last meeting being a 3-1 Govs’ win in the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference regular-season finale. Arkansas State leads the all-time series, 2-0, with the last meeting being a 3-1 Redwolf win at the Blue Raider Bash. Western Kentucky leads the all-time series 14-1, with the Hilltoppers taking a 3-0 win last season in a wire-to-wire victory at the Winnfield Dunn Center.

Through The Rotation

Payton Deidesheimer leads the team with 21.0 blocks. Her 60 kills rank second for the Govs.

Sarah Carnathan leads the APSU Govs with 62 kills. Her 9.0 blocks rank fifth on the team.

Kayleigh Ryan leads with 102 assists. Her eight service aces are tied with Maggie Duyos for best on the team.

Duyo’s 93 assists and 66 digs are second on the team.

Defensive specialist Kalliann Cook enters her sophomore season after a successful freshman campaign. Cook’s 17 service aces and 266 digs ranked second on the team while her 61 assists ranked third.

Outside hitter, Sarah Carnathan returns after having 125 kills last season, averaging 1.79 per set. The junior has 186 kills in her first two seasons with the APSU Govs, averaging 1.51 per set.

Setter Maggie Duyos played in 18 matches for the APSU Govs during her freshman season and finished second on the team with 199 assists, averaging 3.55 per set. She also had 77 digs on the season, highlighted by a nine-dig performance at North Florida, November 11th.

Junior middle blocker Payton Deidesheimer played in 20 matches last season and made seven starts. She totaled 109 kills and had a career-high of 17 kills at Stetson on October 14th.

Middle blocker Anna Rita also enjoyed a successful freshman year, appearing in 24 matches and making 18 starts. She had 73 blocks on the season, ranking third on the team. Her career-high nine blocks came against Central Arkansas, November 10th. She had a career-high .667 hitting percentage with four kills on six swings at Eastern Kentucky on October 27th.



Junior defensive specialist Emma Loiars returns after appearing in 49 sets for the Govs last season. She totaled 92 digs, averaging 1.88 per game, with a career-high of 14 digs twice against Lindenwood and Indiana State on September 1st.

Supporting Items

Head coach Taylor Mott earned her 200th victory with the Governors in the 3-0 win against Mississippi Valley, August 30th.

Mott earned her 500th career win against St. Louis on September 15th, 2023.

The APSU Govs are 116-69 against OVC opponents, 6-6 against Sun Belt Conference opponents, and 11-13 against Conference USA opponents.

Inside The Series

Eastern Illinois

Series: APSU leads, 22-16

Last Meeting: The Govs won, 3-1, in their 2021 Ohio Valley Conference regular season finale.

Arkansas State

Series: Arkansas State lead, 2-0

Last Meeting: A 3-1 Redwolf win at the Blue Raider Bash, September 7th

Western Kentucky

Series: WKU leads, 14-1

Last Meeting: 3-0 Hilltopper win in a wire-to-wire victory at the Winfield Dunn Center, September 12th, 2023.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

After the Alyssa Cavanaugh Classic, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team will begin Atlantic Sun Conference play against Eastern Kentucky on September 26th in Richmond, Kentucky.