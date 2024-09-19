Austin Peay State University announces Domino’s Run for Govs 5K, Valerie Hunter-Kelly Walk to be held October 5th

Clarksville, TN – The 2024 Austin Peay State University (APSU) Domino’s Run for Govs 5K and Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs 1K will take place on Saturday, October 5th at 8:00am at the Pace Alumni Center on Emerald Hill, home of the Austin Peay State University National Alumni Association. Registration opens at 7:00am.

This year, Domino’s is delivering additional support as the event’s first-time title sponsor. Each 5K participant will receive a newly designed participation medal, also made possible by sponsors like Domino’s. Scholarships awarded to student winners on race day are funded by Domino’s and other generous sponsors.

All registered participants will receive a race packet including the official 5K T-shirt and other items. As a community partner, the Nashville Predators will provide participants who register before Thursday, October 3rd with two preseason general admission tickets to the Saturday, October 5th Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes match at Bridgestone Arena. All participants will also receive one general admission Governors Football ticket to the Saturday, November 16th game against Eastern Kentucky at 1:00pm in Fortera Stadium.

Participants can choose to run in-person on the day of the race at Emerald Hill or virtually on a course of their choosing. The course at the Pace Alumni Center at Emerald Hill is 3.1 miles long and certified by USA Track & Field (TN21012MS). Virtual 5K participants must complete their run between September 1st and September 30th.

Registration fees are $40.00 for preregistration by October 3rd or $45.00 on race day. Students with a valid APSU ID, APSU employees, K-12 students, and military participants qualify for $25.00 for registration at the in-person event or for virtual participation. Entry fees for the Domino’s Run for Govs 5K are non-refundable.

The Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs costs $15.00 during preregistration and $20.00 on race day. Domino’s Run for Govs 5K participants can also join the Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs for an additional $5.00.

Cash awards will be given for the overall male and female first, second, and third place winners. Participants may only qualify for one cash award. Virtual and student participants are not eligible for any awards.

Race proceeds will benefit students through APSU Foundation scholarships and funds. During registration, participants will select their preferred scholarship or a fund of their choice to support. If no designation is made, the registration fee will go to the Valerie Hunter-Kelly HHP Scholarship. Proceeds from the Valerie Hunter-Kelly Run/Walk For the Govs will also benefit the Valerie Hunter-Kelly HHP Scholarship.

Austin Peay State University thanks title sponsor Domino’s for supporting this event. Additional sponsor information can be found at alumni.apsu.edu/5k24. The university also thanks Domino’s Run for Govs 5K Committee members Mike and Lisa Kelley, Brad Averitt, Kevin Fee, Andrea Goble, Ryan Martin, Kimberly Wiggins and Yolonda Williams.

To register for the Domino’s Run for Govs 5K or for more information, visit alumni.apsu.edu/5k24.

For questions, contact the APSU Office of Alumni and Engagement at alumni@apsu.edu.