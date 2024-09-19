Nashville Sounds’ Lead Slips Away in Late-Inning Defeat to Norfolk Tides

Norfolk, VA – Despite another steady outing from Carlos Rodriguez, the Nashville Sounds (75-68, 37-31) lead dissipated in the late innings and fell to the Norfolk Tides (69-78, 33-39), 8-4, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Christian Arroyo and Wes Clarke doubled to even the score. Francisco Mejía followed with an RBI single which gave the Sounds their first lead of the game. In his next at-bat, Clarke grounded out to score Tyler Black and extended Nashville’s lead to 3-1.

Norfolk tied it back up in the bottom half, but Chris Roller was quick to answer with a solo blast to regain the lead. Unfortunately, the back-and-forth continued with three Tides crossing the plate in the seventh off Elvis Peguero (0-1) and gave Norfolk a 6-4 lead.

In his final start of the season, Rodriguez continued to show why he is among the top prospects in the Brewers organization. He allowed three runs (two earned) across six innings on an efficient 82 pitches. He worked out of trouble in the sixth inning and ended his season on a high note with a strikeout of Forrest Wall to keep the score tied.

The Nashville defense helped give the bats a chance to comeback thanks to a few highlight reel plays from the outfielders. In the second inning, Brewer Hicklen deked the runner on first base and threw a strike to second base to force out the runner on a play that looked like a certain hit. Additionally, Roller made two exceptional grabs up against the wall.

With the score still within striking distance, the Sounds were unable to muster any threat in the late innings and the Tides tacked on two more late runs to put the game out of reach.

The Sounds and Tides continue their series tomorrow night. Right-hander Mitch White (5-4, 4.44) gets the start for Nashville. He will go up against right-hander Brandon Young (5-3, 3.32) for Norfolk. The first pitch is set for 5:35pm central at Harbor Park.

Post-Game Notes

Chris Roller (1-4, HR, RBI) hit his ninth home run of the season. In September, Roller is hitting .326 (15-for-46) with four home runs, eight runs scored, nine RBI and a 1.022 OPS.

Carlos Rodriguez (6.0 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) pitched up his 10 th quality start of the season which ties Chad Patrick for the team lead. Rodriguez finished his season 9-9 with a 4.51 ERA (129.2 IP/65 ER) and 129 strikeouts. He was named the International League Pitcher of the Month in May and made his first three MLB starts in June.

The Sounds have struggled versus the Tides, with four consecutive losses and a 3-9 record overall. Norfolk has hit a stride lately, winning seven consecutive games which ties their longest streak of the season.

Brewer Hicklen stole his 43rd base today in just his 48th attempt. He leads the International League in stolen bases and is one of just eight players in Triple-A with more than 40 stolen bases.

