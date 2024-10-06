Flying High: Reflecting on 40 years of Tradition and Growth

Written by Christina Clark

Past Guild President and Chair of the 40th Flying High Event

Clarksville, TN – In 1998, I attended my first Flying High event, and from that moment, I knew I wanted to be a part of the museum’s growth and contribute to the arts in Clarksville. After several years of volunteering, I was honored to receive an invitation to join the Customs House Museum Guild—a prestigious group of women deeply passionate about preserving and promoting the arts within our community.

Although my tenure with the Guild eventually came to an end, I continued to attend Flying High every year, having missed only one over the span of twenty-six years.

Three years ago, at the 37th Flying High, Frank Lott presented an enticing opportunity to me, along with Beth Mabry and Julie Johnson. Frank, who had recently taken on the role as executive director of the Customs House Museum, asked the three of us to return to the Guild for a second term. Frank sought our extensive fundraising experience, diverse talents, and broad community connections to help breathe new life into Flying High.

This endeavor was not just about maintaining the event’s legacy. It was about pushing it forward for future generations while honoring the traditions set by those who preceded us. We eagerly accepted the invitation and the challenge.

We met several times, reflecting on how much Flying High had evolved over the past forty years. Initially a quaint dinner club, the event gradually expanded to a larger outdoor gathering held at a museum member’s home. As it grew from intimate dining rooms to sprawling outdoor tents, challenges arose.

There were years when torrential rains left volunteers scrambling to wipe down drenched tables and chairs or broken generators, leaving flowers and guests to wilt under extreme heat. While many people miss the exclusivity of the “garden party,” there is such joy in knowing that Flying High’s impact is exponentially growing. Bigger is better in this case.

As the event grew in size, issues related to A/V technology, catering, locations, and other logistics prompted the Guild to seek an indoor venue. Today, there is no venue that exemplifies the elegance and prestige of Flying High quite like the Oak Grove Racing and Gaming Center. For the past three years, the Museum Guild has chosen to host our annual fundraiser in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Guests have praised the convenience of staying at the affiliated hotel and making a weekend out of this community event, further enhancing the experience.

This year, it was especially important to honor the traditions of Flying High while advancing the experience to reflect the growth of the past four decades. Having chaired several events in Clarksville, I deeply value the contributions of the women who came before me. Their vision and dedication are instrumental in any event’s development and success over the years.

To acknowledge those volunteers’ efforts, the current Guild hosted a past Flying High chair reception at the home of Dee Boaz, one of the first to chair the event. This gathering was a tribute to the extraordinary women who laid the foundation for Flying High from its inception over the forty years. It was a moment to celebrate the legacy they created and to recognize their role in shaping the event.

With the museum celebrating its “Museum at 40” milestone, it was fitting that this year’s Flying High theme mirror the museum’s anniversary. We envisioned a Frank Sinatra-inspired atmosphere, complete with white tablecloths, black table lamps, and elegant white flowers provided by Cecy the Flower Girl. To elevate the experience, we included a champagne toast for the first 150 guests, generously donated by Anne Marie and Ted Crozier in honor of Jean Gilbert, one of the event’s pioneering chairs. Guests enjoyed a delectable plated meal served under candlelight, complemented by elegant table lamps and the ambiance of jazz music.

We contracted with a production company to enhance the audio/visual elements, sound, and lighting. Matt Rogers, the announcer of the Tennessee Titans, served as our auctioneer, bringing his unique and dynamic presence to the Live Auction. The synergy and collaboration between Kell Black’s artful narration and Matt Rogers’ enthusiasm added a vibrant energy to the auction. The evening concluded with the Signature piece, “Cumberland Morning Serenity” by Kay Drew, who was also our Signature Artist in 2002.

A standout highlight this year was the inaugural Title Sponsorship by Joan and Ernie Dewald of Clarksville Dental. Their remarkable generosity, long-standing membership, and steadfast belief in our museum’s mission exemplify the power of community, support, and partnership. Their commitment significantly elevated our Flying High 40th Anniversary celebration, making it a truly memorable occasion. I am profoundly grateful for their thoughtfulness and generous donation, which were instrumental in the success of this momentous occasion.

It has been an incredible honor to chair the 40th Anniversary of Flying High for the Customs House Museum. This year’s event stood as a pinnacle of elegance and a testament to the exemplary stewardship of our beloved museum.

This extraordinary success would not have been possible without the tremendous team effort of our dedicated museum staff and Guild members. It has been a true privilege to collaborate with such talented and passionate individuals. I am especially proud of the remarkable fundraising achievements of the Museum Guild.

Over the last three years, we have consistently surpassed previous records, with Flying High’s net profits rising from $60,000 to impressive figures between $120,000 and $180,000. This outstanding progress is a testament to the exceptional partnership among the Guild, Museum staff, and our community.

The Museum Guild is on an impressive trajectory, and I am profoundly grateful to have had the opportunity to work with these dedicated women. I am also deeply appreciative of the steadfast support from our donors, patrons, artists, and volunteers. Their unwavering generosity is crucial to advancing our mission.

Witnessing the convergence of history and art and seeing these elements come to life to inspire and educate our community has been a privilege. Receiving the Gracey Award this year as both the current and past Guild members was a profound honor. It reflected our collective dedication to the Guild’s purpose and our commitment to continuing the traditions that have made Flying High a cherished and impactful event reinforcing the Guild’s mission.

Together, we have made the 40th Flying High celebration a resounding success. I am deeply grateful for everyone’s contributions and for the opportunity to continue serving the community. I eagerly anticipate the next Flying High, the ongoing success of our beloved museum, and celebrating the arts in Clarksville.

