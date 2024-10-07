Clarksville Pets of the Week for October 7th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of October 7th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Amber is a young female Labrador mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading home with her forever family. Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Zayne is a young male brindle Hound mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new home. Zayne will be great to take on adventures, hiking, jogging and all kinds of activities. He will be a wonderful addition to an active family.

Dottie is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her forever home.

Neffie is a gorgeous young female Domestic Shorthair with a sleek black coat and amber eyes. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed before heading to her new home. Neffie is ready for her forever home. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction.



So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Leona is a young female Tabby/Domestic Shorthair mix. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She does well with dogs and children but prefers either one other cat roomie or is fine being the only cat. She loves toys she can chase, is so very affectionate and will always be close by your side. She thrives on attention and this sweetheart will make someone a wonderful, loving companion.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Joey is a handsome 5 month old male kitten. He will be fully vetted, FIV/FeLV tested upon adoption and is litter trained. Joey will also come with a neuter voucher. He is a very quiet, calm boy and will benefit from a calm home. We do not allow declawing.

For more information and application contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a 6-year-old female Australian Cattle Dog/Heeler mix. She is fully vetted, house trained and spayed. Pepper loves to have things to challenge her such as treat puzzles, outdoor adventures, loves to play ball and lots of activity. She does well with other calm dogs. These are active breeds and love having a “job” or just be with you at all times. She deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ruger & Reba (ears standing upright) are Cattle Dog mix litter mates. They were born Christmas day and are fully vetted, spayed and neutered, microchipped and both are coming along very well with house/kennel training. They are currently in separate foster homes doing so well, so they can be adopted individually.

They do great with children and other dogs and are learning to get along with cats. Reba will chase them only in play if they run. Reba is about 30 pounds and Ruger is 34 pounds and both are so fun and full of love. If you think they’d be great additions in your homes please reach out.

They can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sally is an adult female Terrier mix. This girl is affectionate, athletic, curious, funny, friendly, gentle and very playful. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and good with children as well as other dogs. She loves being a lap dog but also enjoys her zoomies, running and playing with other dogs. She weighs 11 pounds and is just waiting for her forever family to come find her.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FB Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Hopper is a handsome 2 year old mixed breed. He is fully vetted, seems to understand house training, neutered and is fine around cats and seems non fazed with other dogs. Hopper is aptly named as he gets so excited and hops around. He is great with people, is so loving and will be a wonderful addition to the right home.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue



Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her Facebook page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Spaetzle is a sweet 1 year old Domestic Shorthair. This guy is so full of love and enjoys being with people. He is a bit timid of very loud noises and commotion so often he is overlooked at adoption events because it’s a bit too much for him. He loves other cats and dogs and hasn’t met an animal or human he doesn’t love. He will make a wonderful companion to a home that just gives him time and plenty of love to become his best little self.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Joe is a 2 year old male Treeing Walker Coonhound/Chocolate Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, current on all flea/tick/HW preventatives and is house trained. Joe has done well with other dogs but is unsure about cats. He is good with children and currently weighs 80 pounds! Fill out your application, come for a meet and greet and let’s get this boy into his forever home.

Joe’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training, and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond and two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about him you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/joe or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalam ( BamBam) & Piccolo ( brown and black coat) are 18 month old Hound mixes. They are actually remaining littermates from an abandoned litter dumped at Port Royal Park. These boys are not bonded and can be adopted separately. They both will require meet and greets if another dog is in the home as they can sometimes be picky about who they hang out with and share things.

Fully vetted, neutered and housetrained. Piccolo is very loving and enjoys hanging with his humans. BamBam is a bit quiet at first but warms up quickly! Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

NOTE: Sadly due to personal reasons, Michelle is needing to dissolve her rescue. All Adoption fees are being waived and she is needing to make sure the remaining pups in the rescue find their forever families. PLEASE go to her Petfinder page linked below to see some of the remaining pets available and reach out if anyone interests you!

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod Garage

Motley is an approximately 3-4 year old male Shih-Poo mix. He has recently been groomed and did very well and was a pure delight according to staff. He loves being held and playing with the other dogs. He enjoys raw apple slices as a treat and loves the yard and running the stairs.

He is scheduled for full vetting and neutering on 10/17 but is available for pre-adoption right now. If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing