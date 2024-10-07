YAIPak – You Are Important!

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Sherry Nicholson started YAIPak after seeing an elderly homeless woman in Nashville while having dinner with her husband. She was haunted by that moment and felt desperate to help because she knew first-hand exactly how it felt to be homeless, but she didn’t know what to do.

She prayed to God to help the elderly woman that fateful evening, and she could hear Him asking her if she would step up. She felt God urging her to take the lead. Feeling a little apprehensive and completely unqualified, Nicholson surrendered to God’s calling, and her life’s purpose.

The next morning, still not exactly sure what to do, Nicholson just started with what she knew she could do to take action right away. She pulled from her closet every purse she owned, and stuffed each of them with items she knew would be helpful; a few aspirin to alleviate the aching pains from not being able to sleep in a bed, disposable travel wipes, and a comb to feel somewhat decent and clean for a bit, because a shower is a luxury. Also, a few pieces of candy to help kill the taste of hunger for a few moments.

Nicholson’s husband drove her to Nashville so she could find the elderly woman she had seen the day before. She didn’t find the lady, but she passed out her purses to every homeless woman she met that day.



Fast forward eight years, and YAIPak has grown into something even she couldn’t have foreseen. Today, YAIPak is helping countless people around the world. She’s been grateful for and humbled by the outpouring of generosity from those who have supported this cause.



She has diligently done her utmost to be a dutiful steward and devoted conduit, giving all the blessings received to those who are the most vulnerable, the most in need.

Following is a Q & A with Sherry Nicholson.

What is YAIPak’s mission/vision – How has it evolved since you first started?

OH goodness… So, we are reaching the world by impacting communities, and our projects are unique because we’re not government funded. We don’t get all the big grants. We are only donation-based, and so in that, we must steward really well all our projects. We work with lots of people in trauma. That’s really our mission, helping anyone dealing with severe trauma, like those who have survived natural disasters. The children we help, are dealing with different types of trauma, such as being pulled from their homes, from foster care, or being rescued from trafficking, those types of situations.

Are there people/organizations you’ve worked with that have contributed to your success?

Absolutely! The folks at the Millan Foundation have been extraordinary in their kindness. They have a tremendous heart to see people’s lives changed, especially because of their own story, which began in poverty. They’ve been very instrumental in being a part of who we are. The Dave Ramsey Family Foundation has been an extraordinary part of our success, too.

Oh gosh! Convoy of Hope has been very instrumental in helping us to expand these projects, because of their giving, and that’s been huge. Laser Weld is another company, in Texas, they’ve been extraordinary in helping our expansion. Thanks to them, we now have a Texas warehouse.

F&M Bank has been another one, for the advice that they give us on the advisory side of things, and their support, but specifically their council has been huge for me especially. Their board advisory team has helped me to stay on track and give me wisdom in areas where I have questions. Some of the leaders at F&M have been invaluable in their guidance and help.

What would be the most impactful ways for individuals and businesses to get involved. What is the greatest need YAIPak has at the moment?

I think for those that want to help, a great way would be to become a monthly sponsor. We are donation-based only. We’re a very small team. So, the majority of our money genuinely goes into all our projects, and I think just being that monthly/bimonthly supporter, whatever they choose to do, allows us to use that money strategically, and put it where we may have a lack. For example, when we need to purchase teen clothing for our Riley’s Room, that’s really important. People love to give baby items, but not so much the teenager stuff because it’s more expensive.

Donated items, are they gently used or brand new?

Some are gently used, some are brand new. The gently used items are used for all our other projects, but not our “Riley Room”. That’s where these babies, little children, and teenagers get to come and shop for free, all new items. They have dealt with so much trauma. You wouldn’t believe some of their stories, heartbreaking! That’s why we want to give them everything brand new. We really want them to have an experience they’ve never had before. Not a lot of these children have ever walked into a fancy boutique or high-end store and just got whatever they wanted. We get to give them that experience.

What are your long-term goals for YAIPak?

So, one of the long-term goals that we’re looking at is the purchase of land. We want to develop a children’s facility for children who have been rescued from trafficking. It’s something that we will work on with the state. We want to have a place where these kids can become a child again, while healing and growing. There will be an on-site facility with counseling, doctors and holistic care, all the things that the young child will need. We want fields for them to run in. We want them to go fishing and to ride horses and have pets, all the things that are offered as therapy, so that not only will they feel safe and loved, but they’ll have a place just to simply be a child again.

What personal experience led you to start this nonprofit. Was there a specific event that ignited your passion for this cause?

Absolutely! So, I am a person of faith. Jesus is everything to me. He is the foundation for who I am and he’s the reason that my life was saved and radically transformed. With the things that I grew up in, and was subjected to, I was written off by people. I was told that I would never amount to nothing, that I would never accomplish nothing, that I was wasted goods. It’s hard to believe how horrible and mean some people can be.

I felt completely rejected and abandoned at a very young age by the people who were supposed to love me, so when I was finally introduced to unconditional love, I didn’t know there was such a thing. The love I knew was always about conditions, transactional. I give you something, you give me something.

I was at the worst, darkest moment of my life, contemplating suicide. I thought if I took my life… that somebody would take my children and give them a home.

But then, I was introduced to an unconditional love, there was no expectation to give something back, and it transformed everything. From that moment, those people that introduced me to Jesus just met me where I was. They didn’t tell me how bad I was, how bad my past was, and they didn’t tell me that I had excuses to continue living that way.

They mentored me in a way that never allowed me to be crippled or made to walk with spiritual crutches or anything else. They believed in me and showed me I could believe in myself, and that I could trust God to direct me and guide me and lead me.

So, I’ve always prayed that wisdom would be my best friend, and that discernment would be my closest brother, every day my feet hit the floor. I know this isn’t everybody’s story, but for me when I get up, my first words are, Father! Thank you for today, and just use me for your glory whatever that looks like, use my life for your glory.

I today get to walk into people’s darkness and just love them right where they are, because I understand, and when they look at me and say, well you don’t understand where I am, I get to say, well actually I do, and I get to share some of those those dark moments of my life, and they melt and we get to just genuinely talk at that level.

We get to offer addicts hope that they can get off the street because that’s something that we fully fund here. We get to offer addicts an opportunity to go into long-term recovery. We get to look at those moms who are homeless because of domestic violence and say, there’s a place you can go, and a place you can grow. We’re starting a new domestic violence program here very soon. We just got the final papers on the houses, so we have to share them.

Now, I don’t beat people up with the gospel guns; I wasn’t beaten up with the gospel guns when I was introduced to unconditional love, and that’s transforming. So today, we just meet people where they are, and we just share true unconditional love, no judgment. From there, if they’re open to it and I get to share the gospel, I’ll take every opportunity. And, if they’re closed off right now, we just build a relationship, and maybe it’ll bring us to that moment.

How has this changed you as a person and what has been the most rewarding aspect of the journey?

“Oh, for me, I think it has changed me in the way of…first, it solidifies everything about what my faith is about. We have seen so many miracles. There is no denying that there is a God who loves people. There’s no denying that He loves us more than we can fathom, and I get to see that every day here. From a homeless man who wants to go to church and wear nice clothes, and if we don’t have it, within 2 -3 hours somebody has walked in that door and is giving us a beautiful suit, and we can say, we have a beautiful suit your size, and wing tip shoes to go with it.

What we see is extraordinary, and so it solidifies to me that this is the right thing. I just need to show up, say yes, and love His people well. That’s my whole goal. The most rewarding part of it is being able to witness how it has transformed our volunteers, how it has transformed our core team, even our staff, which is only four strong.

I believe I’m seeing their transformation and that of my board members. They all have their day jobs, and they are like – ‘What can I do? Where are you? I’m going to show up!’ I can call them, and a lot of them have the freedom to pull away from something. They will go and do it, take care of it, and then give me an update. They are invested in blood, sweat, and tears. I’ve got a board member in the back right now in her business dress. She’s sweeping, cleaning up, and lifting boxes just to make things better. They’re just extraordinary, and it’s rewarding to see all of them be so involved. It’s exciting.

What advice would you give to people who are most in need of help in their life right now?

Reach out, don’t be ashamed. Don’t live in guilt, just reach out to somebody, go somewhere and talk to somebody, and if the first door doesn’t open, keep going, don’t stop. There’s somebody who’s going to love you where you are, and they’ll genuinely and truly help you get to that next step, so please reach out if you need help.

What advice would you give to someone who’s looking to start their own nonprofit or just simply get started in helping benefit the community?

Believe in yourself. If you know that you are called to do it, don’t let anything stop you. Surround yourself with people who are willing to hold you up, even when it’s tough, people who are willing to speak the truth to you and not tickle your ears but are willing to challenge you. ‘Hey, maybe this won’t work now, but what about long term’.

Surround yourself with people who will help you put it all into perspective, walk alongside you, and be willing to help you build something up, not take it for themselves. Choose people that you know are going to stand with you, be your armor bearer and be willing to take an arrow for you, stand faithfully with you, to see life change.

And, make sure that they are about seeing people’s life change, not just building a name, but seeing people’s lives changed. We have been about life change here. We just put all our money to where we know there’s going to be a lot of change, and so I would say make it about life change, put the value into human life, and not on just how much money can you raise.

People would be shocked if they saw our small budget. Make it about life change, that’s where success is, and the real rewards. I’d rather see that one life transformed today, than see us give away free stuff to 1,000 people, because that one life could be our next leader, they could be the next Esther that would save a nation and lead kings to do something righteous. That one person could change the destiny of the millions. Make it about the people.

Sherry Nicholson has never been paid for all her years of tireless dedication and hard work with YAIPak. I just happened to drop in at the warehouse one day, not knowing it was her birthday, and there she was: her sleeves rolled up, baseball cap on, mentoring and working together with a young gentleman who was rebuilding his life.

Please visit www.Yaipak.org for more information on becoming a sponsor, volunteer, or donor. If you or someone you know needs help, please reach out. I pray you will be inspired by Sherry’s story to take action in some “little way” because You Are Important, and the world needs you, desperately, more than you know.

Thank you, Sherry Nicholson, for sharing your time, but more importantly, for sharing all your unconditional love.

“It never feels like work. I absolutely love what I do. It’s been a privilege.” ~ Sherry Nicholson.