Austin Peay State University’s Fiddlin’ Peayple Blends Folk, Pop Hits at Moneybagg Yo Concert

Clarksville, TN – What happens when you mix folk music with a rap concert? Just ask Fiddlin’ Peayple, a student-led ensemble from Austin Peay State University (APSU) that won over thousands of Moneybagg Yo fans at F&M Bank Arena with a setlist of “folkified” pop hits.

The group opening for the platinum-selling rapper at the inaugural Peayple’s Concert after placing first in the Battle @ Browning, a musical competition hosted by the Division of Student Affairs.

“I can’t express the awe and pride we felt when the Fiddlin’ Peayple earned that spot,” said René Villarreal, an alum who performed with the ensemble at both events. “For the Battle @ Browning we decided to play our strongest, most crowd-pleasing songs, and we ultimately came to the same conclusion for the arena show: play the music we play well and have fun doing it.”

Fiddlin’ Peayple’s arrangements for the show brought in more rock influence while keeping their signature sound. They performed music by artists from Cage the Elephant to Dolly Parton.

“No one expected to come to a Moneybagg Yo concert and hear us play Jolene,” said senior music education and performance major Olivia Zerkle. “There were some confused people in the audience, but once we started rolling everyone got into it – and it exposed the crowd to a type of music they might not normally listen to.”

The performance was also an adjustment for the ensemble, which was playing for its largest crowd to date while navigating an unfamiliar stage setup.

“Because it was set up for a rap show, there was a row of 18-inch subwoofers on the bottom of the stage – which isn’t recommended for folk music, especially with a kick drum,” said junior music liberal studies major Ethan Vaughn. “That was one of my favorite parts. When I started playing, I couldn’t hear my kick drum, but I could hear it bouncing off the back of the venue.”

hours of rehearsals and an impromptu jam session helped them confidently take the stage.

“I loved the time we spent together before the show just singing and having fun,” said Channing Wright, an alum who performed with the ensemble at F&M Bank Arena and the Battle @ Browning. “That made the five-hour drive [from East Tennessee] worth it. A close second was the feeling I got on stage when people were yelling ‘Shaggy, Shaggy’ over and over.”

, which made it a more meaningful experience for him.

“As a classically trained bassist, it’s nice to play a different type of music,” he said. “I’ve also never been the kind of person to go out and stand in front of the public until this last year, so it’s nice to be more open and confident socially.”

The excitement Fiddlin’ Peayple felt was immediate,

“Faculty I didn’t even know saw the show,” sophomore music education major Mattie Smith said. “A math teacher told me I did a great job at the concert, and one of my friends from high school was there too. I thought, ‘Dadgum, this is really spreading.’”

was impressed by the ensemble’s hard work and talent throughout the process.

“When I saw the video of their performance at the Battle @ Browning, I knew they would win, and I felt immense pride as a teacher and mentor when they performed at F&M Bank Arena,” she said. “The students are doing the work to make this possible, and it’s amazing to see.”

Energized by their recent successes, Fiddlin’ Peayple is eager to build on their momentum and keep connecting with audiences.

“We’re just going to continue looking for places to play,” Smith said. “They don’t even have to be venues – we can go out to the park and set up and see who stops by. You can make music anywhere and people will listen.”

The following year, it adopted its current name and shifted its focus.

Students from any major are eligible to join the ensemble with permission from their instructor and can contact Crane at 931.221.6262 or cranee@apsu.edu for more information.