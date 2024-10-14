Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Second Place at The Buddy Tournament

Murray, KY – With Patton Samuels and Seth Smith in first and second place, respectively, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in second place with a score of three-under 565 after two rounds at Murray State’s The Buddy, Monday, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

After shooting one-over 285 in the first round, the Governors bounced back with a four-under 280 in the second round to finish the day in second place, nine shots behind first-place Murray State. Austin Peay State University also holds a two-shot lead over third-place Northern Kentucky and a four-shot lead over Murray State’s B Team.

Samuels is the individual leader after shooting two-under 69 and five-under 66 to finish the day at seven-under 135. Samuels has now shot under par in all 10 rounds of his Austin Peay State University career and has carded seven rounds in the 60s.

After opening with a one-under 70, Smith shot four-under 67 in the second round to finish the day tied for second place at five-under 137. Smith has now carded eight rounds at even or under par this season, with six rounds in the 60s.

Grady Cox posted a pair of counting scores, carding a one-over 72 and two-over 73 to finish the day tied for 28th with a score of 145.

Reece Britt is tied for 44th with a score of 149 after shooting four-over 75 and three-over 74 in the first two rounds. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Michael Long shot three-over 74 in the first round and five-over 76 in the second to finish tied for 47th with a score of 150. Britt and Long each posted one counting score for the Govs.

Caleb Brummitt – who played as an individual – carded a three-over 74 in the opening round and four-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 44th with a score of 149.

The final round of The Buddy begins with a Tuesday 8:15am shotgun start. Leaderboard King will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.