Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf in Second Place at The Buddy Tournament

Austin Peay State University Golfers Patton Samuels, Seth Smith Hold First and Second at The Buddy Tournament. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's GolfMurray, KY – With Patton Samuels and Seth Smith in first and second place, respectively, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team is in second place with a score of three-under 565 after two rounds at Murray State’s The Buddy, Monday, at Miller Memorial Golf Course.

After shooting one-over 285 in the first round, the Governors bounced back with a four-under 280 in the second round to finish the day in second place, nine shots behind first-place Murray State. Austin Peay State University also holds a two-shot lead over third-place Northern Kentucky and a four-shot lead over Murray State’s B Team.

Samuels is the individual leader after shooting two-under 69 and five-under 66 to finish the day at seven-under 135. Samuels has now shot under par in all 10 rounds of his Austin Peay State University career and has carded seven rounds in the 60s.

After opening with a one-under 70, Smith shot four-under 67 in the second round to finish the day tied for second place at five-under 137. Smith has now carded eight rounds at even or under par this season, with six rounds in the 60s.

Grady Cox posted a pair of counting scores, carding a one-over 72 and two-over 73 to finish the day tied for 28th with a score of 145.

Reece Britt is tied for 44th with a score of 149 after shooting four-over 75 and three-over 74 in the first two rounds. Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Michael Long shot three-over 74 in the first round and five-over 76 in the second to finish tied for 47th with a score of 150. Britt and Long each posted one counting score for the Govs.

Caleb Brummitt – who played as an individual – carded a three-over 74 in the opening round and four-over 75 in the second round to finish tied for 44th with a score of 149.

The final round of The Buddy begins with a Tuesday 8:15am shotgun start. Leaderboard King will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on Twitter and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

