Tennessee Titans Fall to Buffalo Bills in 2022 Week 2 Matchup with 41-7 Loss

2022 Week 2: Tennessee Titans 7, Buffalo Bills 41

Monday, September 19th, 2022 | 7:15pm ET | Highmark Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 2 of the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans traveled to Buffalo to face the Bills on Monday Night Football and fell by a score of 41-7.

Buffalo got on the board first on their opening drive as Bills QB Josh Allen guided his team on a 75-yard scoring drive that culminated in an 11-yard touchdown pass to Bills FB Reggie Gilliam, 7-0 Buffalo. The Titans responded on their opening drive with a touchdown of their own to tie the score.

QB Ryan Tannehill connected with WR Treylon Burks for a 14-yard first down, with TE Austin Hooper for a 19-yard first down, and WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 13-yard pass. Facing a fourth-and-one at the Buffalo two-yard line, RB Derrick Henry took the handoff and plunged into the end zone for a two-yard score, 7-7.

In the second quarter, the Buffalo Bills strung together two scoring drives on consecutive possessions to make it a to make it a 17-7 score heading into halftime. First, the Tennessee defense forced Buffalo to settle for a field goal as Bills K Tyler Bass converted a 49-yard kick, 10-7. Then, facing a fourth-and-one at the Tennessee four-yard line, Allen connected with Bills WR Stefon Diggs for a four-yard score to make it 17-7.

On their first drive of the second half, Allen found Diggs in the end zone for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 24-7. The Buffalo Bills then added three more scores to put the game out of reach. After the Titans defense forced the Bills to punt, WR Kyle Philips muffed the punt return and it was recovered by Bills LB Tyrel Dodson to give Buffalo possession at the Tennessee 20-yard line.

Buffalo capitalized on the turnover with a 37-yard field goal, 27-7. On the ensuing Titans possession, Tannehill’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Bills S Jordan Poyer and the turnover gave Buffalo possession at the 50-yard line. Allen found Diggs in the end zone for the third time as a 14-yard touchdown made it a 34-7 game.

On the ensuing Tennessee possession, Tannehill threw a pick six to Bills LB Matt Milano, who returned the ball 43 yards for a score to make it 41-7. The deficit proved too large for the Titans to overcome as Tennessee fell on the road to Buffalo.