Austin Peay State University Tailgate Alley Heats Up with BBQ, Brews, and Football this Saturday

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for a mouthwatering showdown at Austin Peay State University (APSU) as we kick off the BBQ, Brews, & Football Tailgate on October 26th at 11:00am in Tailgate Alley. Join us for a day filled with delicious food, exciting games, free merch, and Governors football!

Tailgate Alley opens at 11:00am, with various food trucks, beer vendors, and family-friendly activities. Come and experience the gameday atmosphere in Stacheville, featuring the Miller Lite Family Zone, a Kids Zone, a live DJ, and Emcee in Tailgate Alley.

Fans are invited to participate in our BBQ cook-off in Tailgate Alley. Tailgate spots will be marked with signs displaying contestant numbers and names, allowing fans to cheer on their favorite dishes. This is not just a competition; it’s a celebration of community, football, and, of course, great food!

Gov Walk is at 12:30pm and fans can cheer on head coach Jeff Faris and the team as they make their way to the stadium. Following the Gov walk, our esteemed judges will begin tasting to select our cook-off champions at 12:45pm.

Winners will be announced at 1:30pm with prizes awarded for first, second, and third place. Winners will take home exclusive APSU merchandise and sponsored prizes.

Gates to Fortera Stadium open at noon, leading into an exciting afternoon of football as the Governors take on Tarleton State.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to enjoy great food, cheer for our team, and create lasting memories. We can’t wait to see you there!