47.9 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 24, 2024
HomeArts/Leisure4th Annual Taste of Clarksville Showcases Local Flavors, Award-Winning Dishes
Arts/Leisure

4th Annual Taste of Clarksville Showcases Local Flavors, Award-Winning Dishes

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Taste of Clarksville
Taste of Clarksville

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The 4th Annual Taste of Clarksville, an event that has been touted as a food-focused, family-friendly, fun-filled day to celebrate the best of Clarksville’s food scene was located inside Austin Peay State University’s Foy Center, with food trucks and trailers set up in the adjoining parking lot.

Inside, attendees enjoyed dozens of vendors offering a variety of products, food, and otherwise, provided by local artisans, craftsmen, and bakers. Hundreds were in attendance, enjoying a variety of foods and activities.

Organizers presented awards for Best Burger – Gordon’s Sauce Kitchen, Best Fries – Lew’s Colorado Chile Kitchen, Best Dinner Plate – Island Jerk Flava, Best Dessert – Classic Gourmet Sweets, Best Vegan Dish – Island Jerk Flava, Best Meat & Three – All in the Family Catering, Best Hot Dog – LA Street Dogs. Wings – Dream Wingz, and more.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
APSU Unveils Exciting Fan Experience for Homecoming
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information