Austin Peay State University Soccer concludes Regular Season with Crucial Match Against Lipscomb at Morgan Brothers Field

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team hosts Lipscomb in the Atlantic Sun Conference regular-season finale on Friday for a 6:00pm match at Morgan Brothers. Field.

Both Austin Peay (7-5-5, 5-2-3 ASUN) and Lipscomb (10-3-4, 6-1-3 ASUN) have solidified their berths in the upcoming 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Soccer Championship, but both look to clinch a Top 4 seed in the tournament entering the final day of the regular season.

The Governors currently sit sixth in the ASUN stands and could reach as high as a No. 3 seed.

The scenarios for APSU to clinch a Top 4 seed go as follows:

Austin Peay State University wins against Lipscomb

AND an Eastern Kentucky loss or draw against Bellarmine

AND a North Florida loss to Jacksonville

Austin Peay State University is led in scoring by Alec Baumgardt’s who has netted six goals and 14 points. She is followed in scoring by Ellie Dreas’ five scores and two assists on the season.

Katie Bahn has paced the APSU Govs’ defense throughout the past six matches, where she has played all 540 minutes, tallied 18 saves, and has a .720 save percentage.

Collectively, the APSU Govs’ 24 goals this season are fifth in the ASUN while their 21 goals against is the third-best mark in the conference.

Lipscomb boasts the 22nd-best offense in Division I this season with 36 goals. Kara Praelle leads the ASUN and ranks fifth in Division I with 14 scores thus far.

Next Up For APSU Soccer

Following Friday’s match, the Austin Peay State University soccer team awaits their postseason fate, including their seeding, opponent, and the date of their first postseason match of the season.