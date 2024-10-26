Haunted Facts About Clarksville

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville, Tennessee, may be known for its scenic beauty and Southern charm, but it also harbors a chilling legacy of paranormal activity and eerie folklore.

From spectral figures in historic mansions to phantom sounds on once-bustling streets, the city’s haunted past reveals itself in tales that have been passed down through generations.

Clarksville and its nearby areas, like Adams and Woodlawn, are rich with ghostly legends—from the infamous Bell Witch haunting to the mysterious happenings at Austin Peay State University.

As Halloween approaches, these haunting locations make Clarksville a thrilling destination for those seeking an encounter with the supernatural.

The Bell Witch

The Bell Witch haunting in nearby Adams, TN, is one of the most famous ghost stories in American folklore. The Bell family was tormented by a malevolent spirit named “Kate,” who focused her wrath on John Bell and his daughter, Betsy.

The witch allegedly killed John Bell, and strange occurrences such as disembodied voices, objects moving on their own, and ghostly apparitions have been reported for years, especially near the Bell Witch Cave.

Dunbar Cave

Clarksville’s historic Dunbar Cave is not just a natural landmark but is also believed to be haunted. Visitors have claimed to see shadowy figures moving within the cave and hear strange whispers.

Some believe the cave holds a spiritual significance and might be a portal to another dimension. The eerie darkness and unsettling atmosphere contribute to its ghostly reputation.

Smith-Trahern Mansion

This grand mansion, overlooking the Cumberland River, is said to be haunted by Lucy Smith, the widow of the mansion’s original owner, Christopher Smith.

Mr. Smith died of yellow fever on a business trip in Memphis, and while his body was being transported home, the steamboat that was carrying him blew up, and his body was never recovered.



Lucy was believed to have gone out to the mansion’s widow’s walk to look for Christopher’s return, knowing he had died. It’s believed Lucy died of a heartbroken.



Visitors report hearing footsteps in empty rooms and seeing her ghostly figure wandering the hallways in her wedding dress, mourning and waiting for her lost love.

Emerald Hill Mansion

Located on the Austin Peay State University campus, Emerald Hill Mansion is said to be haunted by the ghost of a woman in white. Students and faculty have reported seeing her roaming the grounds, especially on foggy nights.

Some believe she’s searching for someone or something lost long ago.

Port Royal Ghost Town

The abandoned town of Port Royal is steeped in haunted lore. Once a bustling river port, it’s now known for paranormal activity. Visitors have claimed to hear phantom footsteps and the sound of horses’ hooves along the old streets.

Ghosts of soldiers from the Civil War are also believed to haunt the area, and strange lights have been reported along the riverbanks.

Clarksville’s First Baptist Church

One of the oldest churches in the area, First Baptist Church in downtown Clarksville, is rumored to be haunted by former members of the congregation. Paranormal investigators have reported hearing organ music playing by itself and seeing strange, shadowy figures in the sanctuary.

Some believe the spirits are watching over the church they loved in life.

The Roxy Theater

The historic Roxy Theater in Downtown Clarksville is known for more than just live performances. Employees and guests have reported seeing a ghostly figure on the upper balcony. Some believe it’s the spirit of a former projectionist or an actor who never left the stage.

Cold spots and strange sounds have been common occurrences during rehearsals and performances.

Governor’s Mansion at Fort Defiance

The Governor’s Mansion at Fort Defiance is said to be haunted by the spirits of Civil War soldiers. This historic location was once a key military outpost and a few of the soldiers who fought and died there are believed to roam the area still.

Visitors have reported hearing ghostly cannon fire and the sounds of soldiers marching late at night.

Austin Peay State University Ghosts

Austin Peay State University has several buildings rumored to be haunted. The university’s Harned Hall is said to have a ghostly woman who roams the halls, turning off lights and opening doors.

Students have also reported strange occurrences in other older buildings, including flickering lights and whispering voices from nowhere.

Greenwood Cemetery

The historic Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville is the final resting place of many residents of the past, but it’s also said to be a hotbed for paranormal activity. Visitors report seeing ghostly figures walking among the graves and hearing unexplained whispers and cries.

Some have claimed to see strange orbs of light floating through the cemetery late at night, adding to its eerie reputation.

The Bellwood Mansion in Indian Mound

The Bellwood Mansion is an abandoned mansion in the middle of the woods in the Dover area. It is a magnet for local legends and ghost sightings and is rumored to be cursed by a witch.

The Bellamy Cave

The Bellamy Cave located in Woodlawn was the site of several murders in the 1880’s. William Morrow, the owner of the property at the time had disposed of the bodies in an area known as “ Hell’s Hole” which was a deep ditch inside the cave.

Clarksville’s Downtown Public Square

William Morrow, who confessed to the Bellamy Cave Murders, was found guilty and hanged at the downtown public square where the Parks and Recreation building stands.

Through the years, many locals have stated they have seen and felt the presence of ghostly figures in the area; Bill Morrow’s ghost is believed to be one of them.

Resthaven Memorial Gardens

Resthaven Memorial Gardens is believed to be haunted by the ghost of a slave who the owner of the property killed at the time. It is believed the ghost is looking for the baby that he had with the property owner’s daughter.

These ghostly tales make Clarksville a perfect place for paranormal enthusiasts, especially for those brave enough to explore these haunted spots!