Austin Peay State University Teams Up with Local Partners for Zero-Waste Game at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) has partnered with Continental Expedited Services, Stinky Pinky, Habitat for Humanity, and APSU Community Engagement & Sustainability to create zero waste at Fortera Stadium and raise money for Habitat for Humanity to build homes for those in need throughout the Clarksville Community.

What originated an idea from Continental Expedited Services wanting to do a zero-waste game for their game sponsorship of the Austin Peay State University football game against Chattanooga on November 23rd has turned into a sustainability game that will impact the entire community.

With the inclusion of community partners Stinky Pinky, Habitat for Humanity, and APSU Community Engagement & Sustainability, Austin Peay State University has increased its recycling efforts for all home football games at Fortera Stadium this season.

APSU Community Engagement & Sustainability places recycling bins on all levels of Fortera Stadium on the Friday before each home football game. Fans also can recycle on Stache Street and Tailgate Alley, with recycling bins placed throughout those spaces as well.

Following football games, APSU Community Engagement & Sustainability goes through all the trash and collects cans in addition to those cans that were placed in the recycling bins. Once the cans are collected, they are weighed and given to Habitat for Humanity.

Each recycled can brings in money for Habitat for Humanity. The more cans that are collected, the more grant money that Habitat for Humanity receives to build homes for those in need in the Clarksville Community.

In addition to the sustainability efforts to benefit Habitat for Humanity, Austin Peay State University men’s basketball partnered with Habitat for Humanity for a Charity Alumni Game, with all proceeds benefitting the organization and its mission to help build homes in the local community.