Austin Peay State University Students Explore New Frontiers with CECA Transformative Experience Grants

Clarksville, TN – For the second year, the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA) has distributed funds to four departments from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Arts and Letters to provide Transformative Student Experience Grants for practical learning opportunities.

Students who received these awards include Lily Goodowens and Birdie Wade (Department of Art + Design); Darelys Lugo, Kayah Newell, and Tarrah Sargeant (Creative Writing); Ariadna Benitez Talavera, Aiden Baltz Hooten, and Olanireti Fashina (Department of Music); and Margaret Lehtola (Department of Theatre & Dance).

Recipients completed a variety of projects during the Summer 2024 semester, from developing their own wood type to use in APSU’s print shop and creating an original animated short film to participating in creative writing workshops and traveling the world for music conferences and stage-fighting practicums.

For music graduate student Ariadna Benitez Talavera, this experience included attending the NOI+Festival at the Clarice Art Center at the University of Maryland and studying with world-renowned orchestra conductors Marin Alsop and Mei-Ann Chein.

“Gaining experience out of school is very important for a musician,” Benitez Talavera said. “To have the opportunity to learn from different perspectives and experiences, to enrich your own work and study with professionals that work with the best orchestras around the world is amazing.”

The experience was similarly affecting for acting major Margaret Lehtola, who attended the Dueling Arts International Summer Stage Combat Intensive and attained Level 1 Certification in Broadsword, Rapier and Dagger, Single Rapier, Small Sword, Quarterstaff, and Unarmed Combat.

“Although attaining Level 1 Certification was incredible, the day-to-day intensive focus on the art of storytelling through combat with other professionals allowed me to find a new confidence in myself and in my acting abilities and allowed me to make close connections with others in my field,” Lehtola said.

Creative writing students Darelys Lugo, Kaya Newell, and Tarrah Sargeant attended a multi-day writing retreat hosted at Paris Landing State Park and led by writer Joanna Grisham. The program included writing activities for all creative writing genres, with the goal of creating a space where writing students could engage with their craft without distraction.

“I used my grant to experiment with new writing techniques in a low-stakes and welcoming environment,” Newell said. “I took advantage of my surroundings to immerse and connect with the environment and people around me. The grant helped me explore writing outside my comfort zone. I practiced writing in the moment without the pressure of creating polished work first thing. I liked sharing my work at the end of the experience and getting feedback on my improvement in just a few days.”

For music education major Aiden Baltz Hooten, the experience included performances with a variety of large ensembles at a summer music festival.

“During my time I studied in private lessons with cello teachers from across the country,” Baltz Hooten said. “I also played in an orchestra under well-known conductors who chose repertoire from the professional world. I became more confident in myself as a player. I learned how to play with a section of people and problem-solve in social situations. And lastly, I created connections with many prestigious musicians that I can carry into my future profession.”

Animation and VFX major Birdie Wade created an original film, Paranoiac, with Transformative Student Experience funding and said the process was extremely rewarding.

“As someone who plans on running an indie animation studio after college, this project has really shown what all goes into creating a short film and the extensive planning and dedication it requires,” Wade said. “I’ve never been able to just sit down and give a project my all before and this experience has made me realize just how passionate I am about my major. I plan to continue to work on ‘Paranoiac’ and make a very strong portfolio with it.”

Through the CECA Transformative Student Experience Grants, each of these students expanded their education and returned to APSU with newfound knowledge and skills.

About CECA’s Transformative Student Experience Grants

CECA-funded Transformative Student Experience Grants are available for students in the areas of Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance. These grants are intended to fund projects, travel, residencies, workshops, and other opportunities that might otherwise be unattainable for students, creating an environment in which they can pursue creative endeavors and transform their lives.