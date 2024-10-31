APSU Soccer Falls to Bellarmine in Penalty Kicks Thriller, Ending 2024 Campaign

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team had its 2024 season come to an end after falling to Bellarmine in the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Championship, Thursday, at the Lipscomb Sports Complex.

The Governors and Knights were scoreless at the break, with the Knights leading in shots, 9-4, including a 7-2 advantage in attempts on frame

Austin Peay State University registered the first pair of shots of the match, with an attempt by Aniyah Mack being saved by BU’s goalkeeper, Cabria Kingman in the first minute. Lindsey McMahon then registered the second attempt of the night after a 12th-minute corner kick.

Following McMahon’s shot, the Knights tallied all nine of their shots between the 14th and 31st minute, but Lauryn Berry seven saves in the span to keep the match scoreless heading into the break.

After a scoreless opening 45 minutes, the APSU Govs took just five minutes after the half to net the day’s first goal, with a Kylie Wells corner kick and pass from Alec Baumgardt finding the left foot of Ellie Dreas for her sixth goal of the season.

Following Dreas’ goal, the Governors registered five straight shots between the 64th and 71st minute, which was followed by five straight BU attempts. The Knights evened the game a goal apiece off an 83rd-minute penalty kick by Lucy von Stefenelli. The two sides held the score through the end of regulation.

After a scoreless two, 10-minute overtime periods, Austin Peay State University and Bellarmine headed to PKs, the second straight season the Govs have done much in the postseason.

Hannah Zahn stepped up to the dot first and sank her attempt. After a BU make, Haleuy Lindquist and BU’s Campbell Tippey both made their PK shots to tie it at 2-2. The Knights then led 3-2 following a Govs’ miss, while Vivian Burke made the Govs’ penultimate try to make it 3-3; however, a Knights make was followed by an APSU miss, resulting in the Knights’ advancement.

Pitch Points

Austin Peay State University finished the season 7-6-6, marking its first winning record since 2017.

APSU’s senior class finished its collegiate career with 19 career wins and 20 draws.

Alec Baumgardt finishes her career sixth all-time in goals (16), 10th in assists (7), seventh in points (40), fourth in shots (168), and fifth in shots on goal (69), and seventh in games played (75).

Lindsey McMahon finishes her career second all-time in minutes played (6,584) fourth all-time in games started (74), seventh in games played (75)