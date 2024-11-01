51 F
APSU Volleyball Falls to Eastern Kentucky in Intense Five-Set Battle

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Volleyball’s Comeback Effort Falls Short in Five-Set Thriller Against Eastern Kentucky. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN Tayler Baron had a career-high 27 digs, but the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-2 decision to Eastern Kentucky, Friday, at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

Austin Peay State University and Eastern Kentucky started the first set with back-and-forth action as they tied at 16. A 9-2 run from the Colonels gave them the 24-18 lead and the set point.

A block by Anna Rita and Gabriella MacKenzie allowed the APSU Govs to fight off the Colonel’s set point at 24-19. However, a kill by EKU’s Sarah Mitchell gave the Colonels the 25-19 first-set win. 

Eastern Kentucky began the second set on a 9-1 run, leading the APSU Govs by eight. The Governors battled back from their early deficit, as a kill by MacKenzie got them within three of their opponent at 14-11. A 5-0 run by the Colonels allowed them to increase their lead to nine at 23-14. An EKU service error followed by a block by MacKenzie got the Govs within six, but EKU took the second set, 25-16.

After being tied at 2 to begin the third set, the Governors went on a 6-0 run, featuring three kills by Sarah Carnathan, to take the six-point lead at 8-3. The Governors continued to extend their lead, as a Colonel attack error allowed the APSU Govs to take the ten point lead at 18-8. EKU cut their deficit to as few as four at 23-19 by a kill from Emilee Hill, but they were unable to overcome the Governors lead as a kill by Rita, assisted by Maggie Duyos, ended the set, giving the Govs the 25-19 win. 

The Governors and Colonels exchanged points to begin the fourth set, as another kill by Rita from Duyos tied the set at 8. The Colonels’ 4-1 run gave them a 12-9 lead. The Govs battled back with a 6-1 run, with kills by Luci Lippelgoos and Carnathan, to take the lead at 15-13. The two teams were tied at 18; however, kills by MacKenzie allowed the APSU Govs to take the 22-18 lead. A service ace and a kill by Duyos ended the set with the Govs winning, 25-20.

After being tied at 4 to start the fifth and final set, EKU took the lead from a Governor service error and a kill by AG Vandagriff at 7-4. A 6-4 run from the APSU Govs allowed them to tie the set at 10. The two teams went shot for shot, tying the set once again at 15. A Colonel block and kill ended the set at 17-15 and gave EKU the 3-2 win.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team hosts Bellarmine for a Saturday 4:00pm game at the Winfield Dunn Center. 

