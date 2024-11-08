Austin Peay State University Volleyball falls at North Alabama, 3-0

Florence, AL – Sarah Carnathan tallied a career-best 19 kills with a .375 attack percentage, but it was not enough, and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to North Alabama, Friday, at Flowers Hall.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama went back and forth early in the first set before the Lions built a six-point lead at 14-8. The Governors were able to battle back and tie the match at 16-16 after back-to-back kills by Carnathan, but the Lions closed the set on a 9-4 run to claim a 25-20 win in the frame.

An extended second set began with North Alabama taking a 2-0 lead before the Govs went on a 7-0 run with two kills from Carnathan and one from Payton Deidesheimer. The Governors built their biggest lead of the night at 10-4 after a service ace by Maggie Duyos. North Alabama was able to tie the set at 13-13, starting a back-and-forth run that left the set tied, 25-25.

After trading four-consecutive points, the match was tied at 29-29 before North Alabama tallied back-to-back points to claim a 31-29 win in the second set.

With the match tied at 8-8 in the third set, North Alabama went on a 9-2 run to build a 17-10 lead. The APSU Govs were able to trim the deficit to six points at 22-16, but the Lions held on for a 25-17 victory in the set and a 3-0 match win.

Carnathan led the Govs with 19 kills, while Anna Rita and Dani Kopacz added six and five kills, respectively. Kayleigh Ryan led the APSU Govs with 20 assists, while Taylor Baron totaled a team-best 32 digs. Duyos also added 14 assists and five digs for the Govs.

Jasmine Brooks led North Alabama with 12 kills, while Reese Ricketts added 11 kills. Kinslee McGowan posted a 32-assist, 14-dig double-double to lead the Lions in both categories.

Next Up For APSU Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University volleyball team is back in action when it takes on Central Arkansas on Sunday from a 1:00pm match at the Prince Center in Conway, Arkansas. The Governors then close the regular season when they play Queens in a November 16th 1:00pm game in Charlotte, North Carolina.