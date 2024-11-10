APSU Men’s Basketball Hosts Chattanooga in Veterans Day Matchup, Fans Encouraged to Wear Camo

Austin Peay (2-0) vs. Chattanooga (0-2)

Monday, November 11th, 2024 | 7:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – Fresh off a win against Butler, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team hosts in-state foe Chattanooga in a Monday 7:00pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena. Fans are encouraged to wear camo for the Veterans Day matchup presented by Altra Federal Credit Union.

Austin Peay (2-0) is coming off a 68-66 win against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. LJ Thomas led the charge with a career-high 29 points in the win, as the Governors led for the final 21 minutes against the Bulldogs.

Through two games, Thomas leads APSU in points (20.5 per game), rebounds (7.5), assists (4.5), made and attempted field goals (17-39), and minutes (33.0).

The North Carolina State transfer is followed in scoring by Isaac Haney and Tekao Carpenter’s 10.5 points per game. Haney is 11-for-11 from the charity stripe, while Carpenter leads the ASUN and ranks 15th in Division I with a 77.8 three-point percentage on seven makes from beyond the perimeter.

Chattanooga (0-2) is coming off a season-opening California trip, which saw the Mocs drop games at USC and Saint Mary’s.

The Mocs are led in scoring by Preseason All-SoCon Team member, Honor Huff’s 15.5 points per game.

Broadcast Information

Live Stream: ESPN+

Play-By-Play: Barry Gresham | Color: Ethan Schmidt

All Austin Peay State University home games and select road games are broadcast live on ESPN+.

From the Jump

Austin Peay State University has started the season 2-0 for the first time since 2020.

The Governors are coming off a 68-66 win at Butler, Friday.

LJ Thomas scored 29 points against the Bulldogs and currently leads APSU with 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Despite Chattanooga leading the all-time series 10-8, the Govs are 6-2 against the Mocs in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in free-throw percentage (80.0), free throws per game (16.0), and has the fewest turnovers per game in the conference (8.5).

LJ Thomas leads the ASUN in made and attempted field goals (17-39) and is second in scoring with 41 points.

Tekao Carpenter leads the ASUN and ranks 15th in Division I with a 77.8 three-point percentage, while ranking second in total threes at seven.

Austin Peay State University is 15-3 all-time at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors are 17-4 under head coach Corey Gipson when shooting at least 45% from the floor.

APSU have had fewer turnovers than the opposition 26 times under Gipson and are 16-10 in such contests.

About the Chattanooga Mocs

Chattanooga enters its third-straight road game of the season 0-2 following losses at USC and Saint Mary’s last week.

Chattanooga went 21-12 and 12-6 in Southern Conference play last season.

The Mocs entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed in the SoCon Tournament, and fell to No. 6 ETSU in the Semifinals of the tournament.

The Moc were picked to finish second in the SoCon Preseason Coaches Poll and had two first-place votes.

A pair of Preseason All-SoCon selections, Honor Huff and Trey Bonham return after leading UTC with 17.4 and 16.0 points per game last season, respectively. Huff started all 33 games for the Mocs last season, and, in addition to his 17.4 points per game, averaged 2.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per night while also making 109 three-pointers. Bonham averaged 5.0 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists per night, while shooting 41.3% from three-point range (45-109) and 48.4% from the field (120-248).

Chattanooga’s 2024-25 roster features 10 newcomers, including five freshmen. Walsh transfer Garrison keeslar highlights the group as the 6-7 guard/forward was A First Team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference selection a season ago and the GMAC Tournament MVP. He currently is averaging 10.0 points per game for UTC.

Follow the APSU Govs

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team hits the road for their first of seven-straight road games when they travel to Knoxville to face No. 12 Tennessee in a Sunday 2:00pm contest at Thompson-Boling Arena.