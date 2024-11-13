Nissan Stadium Set for Tennessee Titans-Minnesota Vikings Clash and Salute to Service Tribute

Tennessee Titans (2-7) vs. Minnesota Vikings (7-2)

Sunday, November 17th, 2024 | Noon CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (2-7) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-2) this week. Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, November 17th.

The Vikings are scheduled to make their third all-time appearance at Nissan Stadium and their first since 2016. The most recent Titans-Vikings matchup in the regular season was at Minnesota on September 27th, 2020. In a game played without fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Titans edged the hosts by a final score of 31-30.

This week’s festivities also will include the Titans’ annual Salute to Service, a league-wide initiative to show gratitude for the sacrifices made by the military community.

This week’s game will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Spero Dedes, analyst Adam Archuleta and reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans traveled to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10 and fell by a final score of 27-17. The Titans held a 7-6 lead late in the first half, but the Chargers scored touchdowns on three of their next four drives to win the game.

Quarterback Will Levis was back in the starting lineup for the first time since October 13th after nursing a right shoulder injury. His statistics at Los Angeles included 175 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-23 passing. He established a career-high with a 78.3 completion percentage, and his 127.4 passer rating ranked second in his career in a game with at least 20 attempts.

Both of Levis’ touchdown passes went to wide receiver Calvin Ridley. They connected on a 41-yard touchdown on the offense’s first drive of the game, and they added a 15-yarder in the fourth quarter. It was Ridley’s seventh career game with two or more touchdown receptions and his first such game since joining the Titans as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

In the past four weeks, Ridley has 23 receptions for 342 yards. His yardage total ranks fourth in the NFL during that span.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, the Tennessee Titans rank first in total defense, allowing 273.6 yards per game. The Titans also rank first in passing defense, yielding only 156.7 yards per contest through the air.

About the Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are in their third season under head coach Kevin O’Connell, who served as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams prior to being hired to his current post. The Vikings went 13-4 and won the NFC North in 2022 before going 7-10 in 2023.

During the 2024 NFL Draft, the Vikings used their first of two first-round selections on Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy. However, McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury during the preseason. The team turned to veteran Sam Darnold, who has started every game in McCarthy’s absence.

Darnold’s primary target is fifth-year wide receiver Justin Jefferson. In 2024, Jefferson ranks second in the NFL with 831 receiving yards on 53 catches.

The Vikings visited the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and won by a final score of 12-7. John Parker Romo provided all of Minnesota’s scoring with four field goals in his NFL debut. It kept Minnesota one game behind the 8-1 Lions in the NFC North standings.