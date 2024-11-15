Austin Peay State University’s HapPEAY Holidays Showcase Debuts December 3rd with Festive Performances

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music has announced its inaugural HapPEAY Holidays Showcase, a festive new tradition featuring performances of seasonal classics by 14 of the university’s premier musical ensembles.

The event will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd, in the Mabry Concert Hall, with performances at 6:00pm and 8:00pm. Entry is $5.00 per person or two pantry items to be donated to APSU’s S.O.S. Food Pantry, and parking is free for attendees.

“We look forward to this new annual event that connects the vibrant music making of APSU with the Clarksville community,” said Interim Associate Director of Bands Dr. Zach Cheever. “We hope that you walk away humming your favorites of the season.”

Audiences are encouraged to embrace the festive atmosphere by bringing their best holiday attire, from ugly sweaters and Christmas pajamas to creative accessories.

Tickets can be purchased online here or with a cash, check, or food donation at the Department of Music Office. For more information, contact the department at 931.221.7818 or music@apsu.edu.

“Whether you’re a student looking for a fun way to kick off your winter break, a local family seeking holiday entertainment, or a community member looking to share in the warmth of the season, there’s something for everyone at this cheery event,” said Dr. Kristen Sienkiewicz, professor and chair of the APSU Department of Music. “Each concert closes with a singalong to further bring everyone together.”