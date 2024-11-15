Kenwood High School’s Drama Club Brings Shakespeare to Life with A Midsummer Night’s Dream November 21st, 22nd, 24th

Clarksville, TN – Kenwood High School’s Drama Club presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream on November 21st, 22nd, and 24th, 2024, at KHS Theatre.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream weaves together five love stories that take the audience from the royal palace to an enchanted forest. The Fairy King’s trickery creates confusion for mortals and the Fairy Queen.

Key’aira Jefferson plays The Fairy Queen and says, “It has been challenging to act this role of a strong, powerful, out-spoken woman. She is one of the many wonderful characters that come together to create the magic of the play and a magical evening in the theatre.”

Seniors Martin Edwards and Kallie Henry, who starred in The Glass Menagerie at KHS last spring, are reunited to navigate the course of young love as Demetrius and Helena. Hermia is played by 9th grader Gabriella Gill, and her romantic counterpart, Lysander, is played by Jaxen Bolenbaugh, who had a great success last year as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Dr. Judy Rye, Director of the play and Theatre teacher at KHS, says “Midsummer is our first Shakespeare production. Our costumes are a mix of modern 1960s fashion and classical Shakespearean silhouettes, so you will see a floor-length velvet cape on the Fairy Queen and a geometric mini-dress on Helena. It’s great fun.”

Kenwood High School presents this ever-popular Shakespearean comedy on Thursday and Friday, November 21st and 22nd at 6:30pm and Sunday, November 24th at 2:30pm.

Tickets are $5.00 at the door or online: https://gofan.co/app/school/TN8640. For CMCSS students, there is no admission charge.

Kenwood High School is located at 251 East Pine Mountain Road in Clarksville, Tennessee.