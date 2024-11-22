Hopkinsville Community College Announces New English Lacy Scholarship for Accounting Students

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) is proud to announce the new English Lacy Scholarship Endowment Fund in support of accounting and business students at the College.
The English Lacy Scholarship will award students annually, beginning the fall 2025 semester. The scholarship provides financial assistance for tuition, books, and other educational supplies.
To be eligible for the English Lacy Scholarship, applicants must:
- Be pursuing a credential at HCC in the program area of business administration, with priority given to students in an accounting track.
- Reside in Christian, Trigg, Todd, or Caldwell counties.
Applicants may:
- Be a new or a returning credential-seeking student
- Take classes full- or part-time
“The English Lacy Scholarship is the first of its kind to be established at HCC specifically to benefit accounting students,” said Rena Young, HCC vice president of advancement/marketing and HCC Foundation executive director. “This investment will help students persist to a credential, increasing the number of skilled accounting professionals in and around Hopkinsville.”
The English Lacy Scholarship Endowment was established with an initial gift of $60,000 from the founder and partners of Calhoun & Company, PLLC and the Randy and Judy Arnold Foundation in honor of longtime Hopkinsville accountant, English Lacy, CPA.
Lacy is a native of Hopkinsville. He graduated from Hopkinsville High School in 1970, then from Western Kentucky University in 1974 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. He received his Certified Public Accountant certification in 1979. He remains an active member of the Kentucky Society of CPAs and the American Institute of CPAs. Lacy has practiced in Hopkinsville his entire career, developing a strong reputation in taxation.
He founded the firm English Lacy & Company and practiced in that capacity alongside Sandra Boyd, CPA until his recent retirement. Lacy’s 50-year career as a Hopkinsville accountant has earned him respect in his profession.
The English Lacy Scholarship is open to gifts at any time. To donate, visit: https://alumni.kctcs.edu/g/english-lacy-accounting-scholarship or contact the HCC Advancement Office at 270.707.3733.
About Hopkinsville Community College
For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.
As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers. For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.
HCC is an equal opportunity employer and education institution.