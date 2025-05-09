63.2 F
Saturday Construction to Shut Down Third Street Near Downtown Courts Center

By News Staff
Montgomery County to Close Section of Third Street May 10th for Courts Center Cooling Tower Replacement.
Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government, in coordination with the City of Clarksville Street Department and Parking Authority, will be closing Third Street between Commerce and Franklin Streets starting at 6:00am on Saturday, May 10th, 2025, to complete the replacement of a cooling tower on the Montgomery County Courts Center Facility.

A crane and all associated equipment that will be used to accomplish this replacement will block this segment of the street and parking for this important project for the County.

Parking meters will be bagged at the end of the day on Friday, May 9th, to prevent vehicles from parking overnight and blocking the road closure beginning early Saturday morning.

Drivers should be aware of this closure downtown and plan driving routes to avoid Third Street.

