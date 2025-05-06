Hopkinsville Community College to Host Student Spotlight for HOPFAME Achievers

Hopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host the HOPFAME Student Recognition Ceremony on May 8th, 2025, celebrating the achievements of students in its Hopkinsville chapter of the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education (FAME USA).

This year’s new cohort includes the following students:

Cam’Ron Bell of Hopkinsville

Savannah Buckley of Herndon

Taylor Byrum of Hopkinsville

Kaden Cope of Hopkinsville

Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville

Shaw Howell of Hopkinsville

Aiden McGowan of Princeton

Cody Owen of Eddyville

Ja’Sean Riley of Hopkinsville

Aiden Wafford of Hopkinsville

Current HOPFAME Students include:

Jameer Adkinson of Hopkinsville

Abigail Allen of Hopkinsville

Matthew Balthrop of Gracey

Aaron Brown of Lewisburg

James Carabajal of Princeton

Joshua Carrender of Elkton

Bennett Farrell of Hopkinsville

Kameron Morris of Hopkinsville

Jon Nichols of Cadiz

Jordan Strohl of Hopkinsville

Levi Watts of Cadiz

Liam Woods of Hopkinsville

This year’s graduates include the following students:

Hayden Hake of Elkton

Jesy Inman of Hopkinsville

Piper Krohn of Hopkinsville

Marcus Leavell of Elkton

Jessica Williams of Hopkinsville

Company sponsors for these students include:

Freudenberg Filtration

Huhtamaki

JTEKT

Krusteaz

Metalsa

Novelis

Plymouth Engineered Shapes

Toyoda Gosei

HOPFAME is an Industrial Maintenance Technology / Advanced Manufacturing Technician program that offers a five-semester college degree program that matches higher education with continuous real-world experience. KYFAME is a partnership of regional manufacturers whose purpose is to implement apprentice-style training to create a pipeline of highly-skilled workers.

About Hopkinsville Community College



For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; prebaccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning. As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.