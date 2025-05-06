Clarksville Police Apprehend Suspect Matthew Epps IV Following Public Tip

Clarksville, TN – This afternoon, Tuesday, May 6th, 2025, at approximately 1:13pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) received a tip from a caller who reported spotting Matthew Epps IV in the area of Darlene Drive.

Officers from the Clarksville Police Department, along with Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, responded immediately. Upon their arrival, Mr. Epps attempted to flee, but was quickly apprehended by officers without further incident.

He has been transported to Tennova Healthcare for evaluation by medical personnel before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail. The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.