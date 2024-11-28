Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Thanksgiving became a national holiday thanks to Sarah Josepha Hale’s 17-year campaign, with Abraham Lincoln declaring it in 1863 to promote unity during the Civil War. The Pilgrims, landing at Plymouth Rock due to a beer shortage, celebrated the first Thanksgiving with a three-day feast that included venison, duck, and eel. Modern traditions like the Macy’s Parade and eating millions of turkeys have evolved, though the first Thanksgiving lacked pie as we know it. Today, Thanksgiving is celebrated beyond the United States, with other countries joining in the tradition of gratitude.

Thanksgiving was nearly forgotten. Thanks to Sarah Josepha Hale (the author of “Mary Had a Little Lamb”), who spent 17 years campaigning for Thanksgiving to become a national holiday. She’s like the OG social influencer.

Thanksgiving finally became a nationwide holiday in 1863 when Abraham Lincoln proclaimed it one during the Civil War to foster unity. Nothing brings people together like food—even in the middle of a war.

The Pilgrims originally stopped at Plymouth Rock because they were running low on beer. In 1620, water wasn’t the safest bet for hydration, and they had to land quickly to set up the equipment to make the beer. So, technically, it all started with a beer run. Prioritizes, right!

Thanksgiving was a three-day party: The first Thanksgiving wasn’t just one massive meal—it was a three-day feast! Who knew the Pilgrims knew how to throw down? We should restart this old wonderful tradition.

The Macy’s Parade didn’t always have balloons: The first Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade in 1924 had live animals borrowed from the Central Park Zoo. Nothing says Thanksgiving like a lion, tigers and bears! Oh My!

Talking turkey stats: Around 46 million turkeys are eaten every Thanksgiving. That’s enough birds to fill every NFL stadium… and then some.

Cranberries were used by Native Americans for dye and medicine. It wasn’t until the 1910s that it became the wobbly sauce we know and love (or tolerate).

The Pilgrims didn’t use forks at the first Thanksgiving. They ate with spoons, knives, and their hands Forks didn’t make it to the table until nearly 30 years after the first Thanksgiving. Feel free to skip setting the table this year and celebrate Pilgrim style!

At the first Thanksgiving, they likely ate venison, duck, and seafood. Basically, it was like a buffet at a Renaissance Fair.

Pilgrims loved eels: Yup, the eel was a delicacy at the time and likely on the first Thanksgiving menu. Something tells me they would have been big fans of American sushi.

Most plumbers call the day after Thanksgiving “Brown Friday”. It’s their busiest day of the year… Enough said.

Is it stuffing or dressin’? This is how northern folks tell us they ain’t from around these parts.

Thanksgiving used to be political: For years, different states celebrated Thanksgiving on different dates, leading to chaos for holiday planners. It wasn’t until Franklin D. Roosevelt standardized it in 1941 that we got the fourth Thursday of November.

While modern Thanksgiving is a pie parade—apple, pecan, and pumpkin—none of these were on the Pilgrims’ table. The early settlers didn’t have butter or wheat flour to make pie crusts. Early versions of “pumpkin pie” were hollowed-out pumpkins filled with milk and honey, then baked. No pie for you, Pilgrim!

The relationship between the Pilgrims and the Wampanoag wasn’t just about food-sharing; it was also a political alliance. The Wampanoag sought an ally in the Pilgrims to help defend against rival tribes. “Stra-tEa-gery!”

It’s not just Americans that celebrate Thanksgiving. Canada, Liberia, some parts of the Netherlands, and a few Asian countries have their own version of a Thanksgiving holiday. Gravied gratitude is universal!