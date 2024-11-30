Tennessee Titans Overcome Washington Commanders in Dramatic 2022 Showdown

Week 5: Tennessee Titans 21, Washington Commanders 17

Sunday, October 9th, 2022 • 1:00pm ET • FedEx Field

Nashville, TN – In Week 5 of the 2022 season, the Titans traveled to FedEx Field and beat the Commanders by a score of 21-17. The offense, led by RB Derrick Henry’s 102 rushing yards and two touchdowns, scored touchdowns on all three of its red zone possessions.

The defense stifled Washington, allowing just one third-down conversion on 11 attempts, and LB David Long Jr. sealed the victory with a game-winning interception.

Tennessee got on the board in the first quarter with a 52-yard scoring drive. QB Ryan Tannehill connected with Henry for a 24-yard pass that provided a first down at the Washington 13-yard line, and on the ensuing play, Tannehill tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to RB Dontrell Hilliard, 7-0 Titans. On Washington’s following possession, Commanders QB Carson Wentz found Commanders WR Curtis Samuel for a 32-yard gain to enter Tennessee territory, but Washington was forced to settle for a 50-yard field goal, 7-3 Titans.

In the second quarter, Washington took the lead on a one-play scoring drive as Wentz tossed a 75-yard touchdown pass to Commanders WR Dyami Brown for a 10-7 score. However, Tennessee responded later in the second stanza with an 81-yard scoring drive to take the lead back. Tannehill tossed first-down passes to Hilliard and WR Robert Woods to move the chains, as the possession culminated in a one-yard rushing score by Henry. Tennessee took a 14-10 lead heading into halftime.

The third quarter saw two more lead changes as both teams scored touchdowns.

First, Wentz guided his team on an 80-yard scoring possession that culminated in a 30-yard touchdown toss to Brown, 17-14 Commanders. Tennessee immediately responded, as Tannehill found WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 61-yard pass that flipped field position and gave the Titans a first down at the 12-yard line. TE Austin Hooper contributed a seven-yard catch for a first-and-goal at the two-yard line, as ultimately Henry ran in a one-yard rushing score for a 21-17 Tennessee advantage.

Down by four points and in search of a touchdown in the fourth quarter, Washington began driving at their own 11-yard line and marched their way down to the Tennessee two-yard line. With nine seconds remaining in regulation, facing a third-and-goal at the two, Wentz’s pass was intercepted by Long Jr. to end the threat of a Commanders comeback. The pick sealed a Titans’ road victory and gave Tennessee a three-game win streak heading into the Bye Week.